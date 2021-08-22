Mobile events calendar

(MOBILE, AL) Live events are lining up on the Mobile calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mobile area:

Dauphin Street Beer Fest 2021 Starting at the Garage Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 9 South Washington Ave., Mobile, AL 36602

Dauphin Street Beer Festival will take you through the entertainment district. You will taste over 60 beers distributed through 22 venues.

Vintage USO Stars & Stripes Jubilee Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 2703 Battleship Parkway, Mobile, AL 36602

A night featuring the best music and atmosphere of the 1940's USO era! Come dressed in your 40's attire and enjoy an evening to remember.

11th Annual Gulf Coast Trauma Symposium Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Mar 03, 02:30 PM

Address: 51 North Water Street, Mobile, AL 36602

Gulf Coast Trauma Symposium William A.L. Mitchell Endowed Lectureship John Campbell Tribute Lecture August 18-19, 2020 Battle House Hotel

Super Bowl 2022 Cruise- REGISTRATION Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Feb 02, 06:00 AM

Address: 201 South Water Street, Mobile, AL 36602

Watch the Super Bowl while cruising the Caribbean. 5 day Caribbean Cruise leaving from Mobile port traveling to Yucatan and Cozumel

Wine & Wishes 2021 Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Address: 111 South Royal Street, Mobile, AL 36602

It's that time of year again! Come support this beloved charity at your favorite holiday gala of the season!