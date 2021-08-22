Mobile events calendar
(MOBILE, AL) Live events are lining up on the Mobile calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Mobile area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 9 South Washington Ave., Mobile, AL 36602
Dauphin Street Beer Festival will take you through the entertainment district. You will taste over 60 beers distributed through 22 venues.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 2703 Battleship Parkway, Mobile, AL 36602
A night featuring the best music and atmosphere of the 1940's USO era! Come dressed in your 40's attire and enjoy an evening to remember.
Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Mar 03, 02:30 PM
Address: 51 North Water Street, Mobile, AL 36602
Gulf Coast Trauma Symposium William A.L. Mitchell Endowed Lectureship John Campbell Tribute Lecture August 18-19, 2020 Battle House Hotel
Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Feb 02, 06:00 AM
Address: 201 South Water Street, Mobile, AL 36602
Watch the Super Bowl while cruising the Caribbean. 5 day Caribbean Cruise leaving from Mobile port traveling to Yucatan and Cozumel
Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 07:30 PM
Address: 111 South Royal Street, Mobile, AL 36602
It's that time of year again! Come support this beloved charity at your favorite holiday gala of the season!
