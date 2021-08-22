Akron calendar: What's coming up
(AKRON, OH) Live events are lining up on the Akron calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Akron area:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: Akron, OH 44301
Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:59 PM
Address: 111 North Main Street, Akron, OH 44308
Morrison Hotel - The Doors Tribute has been thrilling crowds with accurate versions of Doors hits since 1994.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 540 South Main St, suite 112, Akron, OH 44311
Join local artist Rae Faba for an evening of painting and beer at Akron's coolest local brewery.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 1 South High Street, Akron, OH 44308
Try your hand at marbling with Art Mail artist Claire Marks.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 540 South Main Street, #Suite 214, Akron, OH 44311
Learn houseplant selection, care needs and repotting practices from local plant lady all while sipping on your favorite R. Shea beer!
