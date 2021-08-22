Cancel
Akron, OH

Akron calendar: What's coming up

Akron Times
Akron Times
 5 days ago

(AKRON, OH) Live events are lining up on the Akron calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Akron area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08eZtl_0bZVih4N00

How To Improve Your Memory - Akron

Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Akron, OH 44301

Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29zqU5_0bZVih4N00

MORRISON HOTEL

Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:59 PM

Address: 111 North Main Street, Akron, OH 44308

Morrison Hotel - The Doors Tribute has been thrilling crowds with accurate versions of Doors hits since 1994.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dOiDU_0bZVih4N00

Fall Truck at Missing Falls Brewery

Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 540 South Main St, suite 112, Akron, OH 44311

Join local artist Rae Faba for an evening of painting and beer at Akron's coolest local brewery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cOE6U_0bZVih4N00

Marbling with Claire Marks

Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 South High Street, Akron, OH 44308

Try your hand at marbling with Art Mail artist Claire Marks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j30HR_0bZVih4N00

Pints and Plants with R. Shea Brewing Canal Place

Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 540 South Main Street, #Suite 214, Akron, OH 44311

Learn houseplant selection, care needs and repotting practices from local plant lady all while sipping on your favorite R. Shea beer!

