Akron calendar: What's coming up

(AKRON, OH) Live events are lining up on the Akron calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Akron area:

How To Improve Your Memory - Akron Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Akron, OH 44301

Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

MORRISON HOTEL Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:59 PM

Address: 111 North Main Street, Akron, OH 44308

Morrison Hotel - The Doors Tribute has been thrilling crowds with accurate versions of Doors hits since 1994.

Fall Truck at Missing Falls Brewery Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 540 South Main St, suite 112, Akron, OH 44311

Join local artist Rae Faba for an evening of painting and beer at Akron's coolest local brewery.

Marbling with Claire Marks Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 South High Street, Akron, OH 44308

Try your hand at marbling with Art Mail artist Claire Marks.

Pints and Plants with R. Shea Brewing Canal Place Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 540 South Main Street, #Suite 214, Akron, OH 44311

Learn houseplant selection, care needs and repotting practices from local plant lady all while sipping on your favorite R. Shea beer!