Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday

PRIME MINISTER BENNETT: Mr. Secretary, I appreciate you taking time on a pretty active day here (inaudible). It means a lot (inaudible). Israel has no stronger and more reliable ally than the United States of America. From our inception and to this day, especially these days, you’re always with us, you have our back, and that matters a lot to us. I can ensure you that you’ll find no friend which is more reliable and appreciative than us. I bring from Israel a new spirit – a spirit of folks who sometimes harbor different opinions, but work together in cooperation, in goodwill, in a spirit of unity, and we work hard to find the common things that we do agree upon and move forward on it, and it seems to be working. And this is the same spirit that I want to bring to our relationship of cooperation, of goodwill, of friendship. We’re going to be talking about a bunch of issues, primarily how do we fend off and curtail Iran’s pursuit to dominate the region and its race to a nuclear weapon.