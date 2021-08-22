Cancel
Secretary, MD

Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday

By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
U.S. Department of State
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUESTION: And joining us now, the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken. Mr. Secretary, welcome back to Fox News Sunday. SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thanks for having me, Chris. QUESTION: Let’s get the latest on the evacuation effort. How many people have we evacuated from Kabul in the last 24 hours? In the last week since the Taliban took Kabul? And why did the administration decide to get U.S. airlines to participate in the evacuation?

www.state.gov

Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Chris Wallace: Attack on US homeland from Afghanistan 'could be curtains for Biden presidency'

"Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace said on Friday that a terrorist attack on the United States originating from Afghanistan could be "curtains" for the Biden administration. CHRIS WALLACE: We are so diminished in our ability to deal with all the jihadists that will come into that part of the world, into Afghanistan, and that's going to raise real questions. You know, as bad as yesterday was, the president can come back from that but if there is an attack on the U.S. homeland from Afghanistan after the withdrawal of all of our troops, that could be curtains for the Biden presidency.
WorldU.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Before Their Meeting

PRIME MINISTER BENNETT: Mr. Secretary, I appreciate you taking time on a pretty active day here (inaudible). It means a lot (inaudible). Israel has no stronger and more reliable ally than the United States of America. From our inception and to this day, especially these days, you’re always with us, you have our back, and that matters a lot to us. I can ensure you that you’ll find no friend which is more reliable and appreciative than us. I bring from Israel a new spirit – a spirit of folks who sometimes harbor different opinions, but work together in cooperation, in goodwill, in a spirit of unity, and we work hard to find the common things that we do agree upon and move forward on it, and it seems to be working. And this is the same spirit that I want to bring to our relationship of cooperation, of goodwill, of friendship. We’re going to be talking about a bunch of issues, primarily how do we fend off and curtail Iran’s pursuit to dominate the region and its race to a nuclear weapon.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks to the Press on Afghanistan

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver on-camera remarks to the press on our efforts to bring Americans home and our support for the broader evacuation from Afghanistan. These remarks will take place today, Wednesday, August 25, at 2:30 p.m. in the Press Briefing Room at the Department of State.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Is Antony Blinken right that there was no middle ground in Afghanistan?

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), among those who wrongly believed Afghan forces were moving toward self-sufficiency over the past 20 years, acknowledged on Sunday: “Look, I think absolutely President Biden bears responsibility for making this decision. But there is no question that President Trump, his administration, Secretary Pompeo, they also bear very significant responsibility for this,” she said on ABC News’s “This Week.” She added, “President Trump told us that the Taliban was going to fight terror. Secretary Pompeo told us that the Taliban was going to renounce al-Qaeda. None of that has happened.” If anything, such blather convinced the Taliban we were fools and that waiting us out while buying off Afghan forces was bound to pay off.
Militarywmleader.com

Fox News’s Wallace grills Blinken on al-Qaida and U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — The nation’s top national security officials assembled at the Pentagon early on April 24 for a secret meeting to plan the final withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. It was two weeks after President Joe Biden had announced the exit over the objection of his generals, but now they were carrying out his orders. In a secure room in the building’s “extreme basement,” two floors below ground level, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of St.
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

French Foreign Minister, Antony Blinken discuss 'dramatic s

Paris [France], August 16 (ANI): French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart Antony Blinken on the "dramatic situation" in Kabul. "Today in the evening, I phoned my counterpart, Secretary of State Blinken to discuss the dramatic situation in Kabul. We are comprehensively mobilised...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today. Secretary Blinken and Secretary General Stoltenberg shared their views on the August 20 NATO Foreign Ministerial and discussed the situation in Afghanistan. They welcomed Allies’ expression of unity and emphasis on close consultation at the Foreign Ministerial, as well as their offers to help Afghans in need. The Secretary and Secretary General discussed NATO’s efforts to ensure the safe and orderly evacuation of Allied personnel and our Afghan partners. They stressed that close coordination with our Allies and partners is essential in this undertaking and as we consider our path forward.

Comments / 0

