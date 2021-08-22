What’s up Naples: Local events calendar

(NAPLES, FL) Live events are lining up on the Naples calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Naples:

Comedian Adam Hunter Live in Naples, Florida! Naples, FL

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Rd #1100, Naples, FL

Date/Time August 19, 2021 to August 22, 2021 07:00 PM untill 09:00 PM Description Adam was a finalist on “Last Comic Standing”, has twice appeared on Jay Leno’s “Tonight Show”, “Chelsea Lately”...

Axe Throwing and Live Music Naples, FL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3380 Mercantile Ave, Naples, FL

• Axe throwing with Chuck it Axes 7PM • Live music from Rich Kids 9:30PM

Open Mic with Josh Kerwin Naples, FL

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 12655 Tamiami Trail E, Naples, FL

Join us every Monday for Open Mic Night hosted by Josh Kerwin. Come out and enjoy some delicious food, full bar, and a great time!

Naples Beach Brewery Naples, FL

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 4120 Enterprise Ave STE 116, Naples, FL

« All Events Naples Beach Brewery August 22 @ 12:00 pm -

