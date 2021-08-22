Cancel
Naples, FL

What’s up Naples: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Naples Bulletin
Naples Bulletin
 5 days ago

(NAPLES, FL) Live events are lining up on the Naples calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Naples:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3UGu_0bZVifIv00

Comedian Adam Hunter Live in Naples, Florida!

Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Rd #1100, Naples, FL

Date/Time August 19, 2021 to August 22, 2021 07:00 PM untill 09:00 PM Description Adam was a finalist on “Last Comic Standing”, has twice appeared on Jay Leno’s “Tonight Show”, “Chelsea Lately”...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LjYfl_0bZVifIv00

Axe Throwing and Live Music

Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3380 Mercantile Ave, Naples, FL

• Axe throwing with Chuck it Axes 7PM • Live music from Rich Kids 9:30PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ng3t_0bZVifIv00

Open Mic with Josh Kerwin

Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 12655 Tamiami Trail E, Naples, FL

Join us every Monday for Open Mic Night hosted by Josh Kerwin. Come out and enjoy some delicious food, full bar, and a great time!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VT8TX_0bZVifIv00

Naples Beach Brewery

Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 4120 Enterprise Ave STE 116, Naples, FL

« All Events Naples Beach Brewery August 22 @ 12:00 pm -

Learn More

