Tallahassee events coming up

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) Tallahassee is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tallahassee:

Silly Saturday at Signature Lounge Tallahassee, FL

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 242 E. Orange Avenue, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Silly Saturday’s comedy show is back with a whole new line up with your host Big Hou! One of the livest comedians in the whole state of FL!

Toosii : Thank you For Believing Tour Saturday October 23 @ BAJAS Tallahassee, FL

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 2020 Pensacola st., Tallahassee, FL 32301

Toosii : Thank you For Believing Tour Saturday October 23 @ Potbelly’s

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 South Adams Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301

OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! FRIENDSGIVING TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Free Lanyard, Free Koozie, Free Cup, & Free Wristband

World of Beer-Tallahassee 1st Semi-Annual Beer Festival Tallahassee, FL

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 830 East Lafayette Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301

World of Beer-Tallahassee is proud to bring our first beer festival to the capital city, with vast beer selections and several food options!

Real Men Wear Pink Reveal Party-SPONSORSHIP LEVELS click TICKETS ICON Tallahassee, FL

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1500 Benjamin Chaires Road, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Join us September 24th as we reveal the Leon County Real Men Wear Pink. Presented by Taylor- Blackburn Fund