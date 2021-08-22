Santa Ana events coming up

(SANTA ANA, CA) Santa Ana is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Santa Ana area:

Neon Saturday at the Copper Door Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 225 N Broadway, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Get your glow on and brighten up your night with food, drinks and music at the Copper door. Patio 7pm-1:30am Lounge 9pm-2am

Taller intensivo de Ética Retrospectiva. Las relaciones Santas. Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1651 East 4th Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Taller de Ética Retrospectiva (La psicoterapia para la expiación destilada de UCDM). Directamente de la mano de su creador.

Electric City Butcher: Pork 101 Hands-On Demonstration Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 201 East 4th Street, Inside the Alta Baja Market, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Electric City Butcher is excited to offer its most requested hands-on demonstration class; Pork 101.

TENEBRAE/PHENOMENA (Double Feature): The Frida Cinema Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:40 PM

Address: 305 East 4th Street, #100, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Argent-o-Rama continues with two of the director’s best known thrillers from the 1980s, TENEBRAE and PHENOMENA!

County Ties Presents: DW Flame Santa Ana Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Address: 104 e fourth street, Santa ana, CA 92701

To bring unity the music community, were bringing the music to your community starting with Long Beach artist DW Flame.