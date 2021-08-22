Live events Lexington — what’s coming up

(LEXINGTON, KY) Live events are lining up on the Lexington calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lexington:

Bluegrass Farmers Market Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1837 Plaudit Pl, Lexington, KY

Season: Summer Market Hours: April - October, 2021Tuesdays, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pmSaturdays, 9:00 am - 2:00 pm Location: Hamburg Liquor Barn, 1837 Plaudit Place,

Yoga Gear Swap Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

This is your chance to pass on your new and gently used yoga gear that is too big, too small, or not useful to you anymore AND pick up things that are just right. 1.Bring your new or gently used...

How To Improve Your Memory - Lexington Lexington, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Lexington, KY 40502

Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

What is my Dharma Workshop with mind-body heath expert, Lisa Miller Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 833 National Ave, Lexington, KY

$40 includes the workshop and a signed copy of Lisa's book: The Heart of Leadership for Women: Cultivating a Sacred Space Long time Lexington mind-body health specialist, Lisa Miller, has written...

Kunst gegen Bares - Open-Air Lexington, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Siegburger Straße 25, 40591 Düsseldorf

“Kunst gegen Bares” ist im Grunde die Muppet Show, nur mit Menschen statt mit Schweinen, Fröschen, Hunden und Bären.