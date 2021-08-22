Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

Live events Lexington — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Lexington Bulletin
Lexington Bulletin
 5 days ago

(LEXINGTON, KY) Live events are lining up on the Lexington calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lexington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00hY3Q_0bZVibm100

Bluegrass Farmers Market

Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1837 Plaudit Pl, Lexington, KY

Season: Summer Market Hours: April - October, 2021Tuesdays, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pmSaturdays, 9:00 am - 2:00 pm Location: Hamburg Liquor Barn, 1837 Plaudit Place,

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XLCcI_0bZVibm100

Yoga Gear Swap

Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

This is your chance to pass on your new and gently used yoga gear that is too big, too small, or not useful to you anymore AND pick up things that are just right. 1.Bring your new or gently used...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3piSss_0bZVibm100

How To Improve Your Memory - Lexington

Lexington, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Lexington, KY 40502

Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ggOz7_0bZVibm100

What is my Dharma Workshop with mind-body heath expert, Lisa Miller

Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 833 National Ave, Lexington, KY

$40 includes the workshop and a signed copy of Lisa's book: The Heart of Leadership for Women: Cultivating a Sacred Space Long time Lexington mind-body health specialist, Lisa Miller, has written...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vEfAn_0bZVibm100

Kunst gegen Bares - Open-Air

Lexington, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Siegburger Straße 25, 40591 Düsseldorf

“Kunst gegen Bares” ist im Grunde die Muppet Show, nur mit Menschen statt mit Schweinen, Fröschen, Hunden und Bären.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lexington Bulletin

Lexington Bulletin

Lexington, KY
233
Followers
438
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lexington Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Hamburg#Liquor#Plaudit Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy