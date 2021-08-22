Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reno, NV

Live events coming up in Reno

Posted by 
Reno Voice
Reno Voice
 5 days ago

(RENO, NV) Live events are lining up on the Reno calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Reno:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uoeXI_0bZViatI00

Reno Wine Walk

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Reno RIverwalk, Reno, NV 89501

Join us for Renos' favorite wine walk hosted by the small businesses of the Riverwalk District.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NRu0I_0bZViatI00

Northern Nevada Taste of Latin America and The Caribbean

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 10 N Virginia St, Reno, NV 89501

A local passport to explore Northern Nevada's exquisite Latin, Caribbean culture, music, art and food.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tym6F_0bZViatI00

PGIRENO

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 407 North Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89501

First ever PGIR LIVE event. September 7th - Start of the Hugh Henne Investment Competition

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SnQms_0bZViatI00

KOMPANY 'Untouchable Tour' at 1Up

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 214 West Commercial Row, Reno, NV 89501

KOMPANY makes a stop on his 'Untouchable Tour' at 1Up on October 15th, 2021.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x7D0P_0bZViatI00

Deeper Disco

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 445 California Avenue, Reno, NV 89501

Deeper Disco returns for an epic dance-a-thon on the rooftop of the brand new Matador Lounge!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Reno Voice

Reno Voice

Reno, NV
220
Followers
396
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

With Reno Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Dance#Art#Nv 89501 Join#Nv 89501 Kompany#1up#Matador Lounge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy