Live events coming up in Reno

(RENO, NV) Live events are lining up on the Reno calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Reno:

Reno Wine Walk Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Reno RIverwalk, Reno, NV 89501

Join us for Renos' favorite wine walk hosted by the small businesses of the Riverwalk District.

Northern Nevada Taste of Latin America and The Caribbean Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 10 N Virginia St, Reno, NV 89501

A local passport to explore Northern Nevada's exquisite Latin, Caribbean culture, music, art and food.

PGIRENO Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 407 North Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89501

First ever PGIR LIVE event. September 7th - Start of the Hugh Henne Investment Competition

KOMPANY 'Untouchable Tour' at 1Up Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 214 West Commercial Row, Reno, NV 89501

KOMPANY makes a stop on his 'Untouchable Tour' at 1Up on October 15th, 2021.

Deeper Disco Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 445 California Avenue, Reno, NV 89501

Deeper Disco returns for an epic dance-a-thon on the rooftop of the brand new Matador Lounge!