Greensboro, NC

Greensboro events calendar

Posted by 
Greensboro News Flash
Greensboro News Flash
 5 days ago

(GREENSBORO, NC) Live events are lining up on the Greensboro calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Greensboro:

ThatBoyICONIC : Bend It Ova Single Release Dance Class

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 800 West Smith Street, ##101B, Greensboro, NC 27401

Join LaNeese Chantal Entertainment with a special dance class celebrating the upcoming release of ThatBoyIconic's single Bend It Ova.

VOLUNTEER - Michael W. Smith / Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 310 South Greene Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!

The M.O.V.E

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 115 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

1st Monday of every month, we are taking over Elm St Lounge and turning it into a night of inspiration!! Open mic, poetry, singing, etc.

On Sundays We Brunch

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 115 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

Come experience a new upscale brunch vibe! At Elm street Lounge

2nd Annual Unity Prayer Parade

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 110 South Greene Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

ANNOUNCING: The 2nd Annual Unity Prayer Parade (Downtown GSO - 9.25.21)

Greensboro News Flash

Greensboro News Flash

Greensboro, NC
ABOUT

With Greensboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

