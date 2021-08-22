Live events coming up in Fort Wayne

(FORT WAYNE, IN) Fort Wayne is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Wayne:

North Side HS Class of 2001 Reunion 2021 Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1301 Ewing Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Please join your classmates as we visit and celebrate our 20th reunion! Ticket price includes meal, soft drinks, beer, and wine.

2020 Middle Waves Music Festival Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1020 Swinney Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

MIDDLE WAVES is a two-day destination music festival in Fort Wayne, IN.

Under the Pavilion BIKE NIGHT at Headwaters Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 333 South Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Come party with us at the Inaugural "Under the Pavilion Bike Night" motorcycle rally and Bike Show on Saturday, September 18th at Headwaters

World Apostolate of Fatima Annual Holy Mass & Breakfast Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 120 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Join the World Apostolate of Fatima for our Annual Holy Mass with Bishop Rhoades and Conference with Fr. Bill Casey, CPM.

Happy Hour to kick off Mega Camp Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 930 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Join us at the office to celebrate the kick off of Mega Camp 2021! Beer, wine and appetizers will be provided.