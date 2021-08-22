Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Wayne, IN

Live events coming up in Fort Wayne

Posted by 
Fort Wayne Bulletin
Fort Wayne Bulletin
 5 days ago

(FORT WAYNE, IN) Fort Wayne is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Wayne:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fs6U3_0bZViOUg00

North Side HS Class of 2001 Reunion 2021

Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1301 Ewing Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Please join your classmates as we visit and celebrate our 20th reunion! Ticket price includes meal, soft drinks, beer, and wine.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qvg6H_0bZViOUg00

2020 Middle Waves Music Festival

Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1020 Swinney Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

MIDDLE WAVES is a two-day destination music festival in Fort Wayne, IN.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uPT6z_0bZViOUg00

Under the Pavilion BIKE NIGHT at Headwaters

Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 333 South Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Come party with us at the Inaugural "Under the Pavilion Bike Night" motorcycle rally and Bike Show on Saturday, September 18th at Headwaters

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uElxw_0bZViOUg00

World Apostolate of Fatima Annual Holy Mass & Breakfast

Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 120 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Join the World Apostolate of Fatima for our Annual Holy Mass with Bishop Rhoades and Conference with Fr. Bill Casey, CPM.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQCXY_0bZViOUg00

Happy Hour to kick off Mega Camp

Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 930 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Join us at the office to celebrate the kick off of Mega Camp 2021! Beer, wine and appetizers will be provided.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fort Wayne Bulletin

Fort Wayne Bulletin

Fort Wayne, IN
292
Followers
423
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Wayne Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Cpm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy