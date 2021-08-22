Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Corpus Christi Journal
Corpus Christi Journal
 5 days ago

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Corpus Christi has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Corpus Christi area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rd7gP_0bZViMjE00

Endless Summer Classic @ Lozano

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 4401 Old Brownsville Rd, Corpus Christi, TX

Who’s ready to send summer out in style? -- Register Here ---> https://www.lozanogolfcenter.com/events/event-registration -- Join us at Lozano Golf Center for our annual 4-person Endless Summer...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ye39p_0bZViMjE00

Falco & The Wolf (Free Show)

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1724 N Tancahua St, Corpus Christi, TX

Falco & The Wolf (Free Show) Hosted By Brewster Street Icehouse - Downtown. Event starts at Thu Aug 26 2021 at 09:00 pm and happening at Corpus Christi., Falco & The Wolf (Free Show)August 26...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Ya8B_0bZViMjE00

Rockport-Fulton Athletics @ Miller

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

This event was created by Reclaim . This time has been blocked on your calendar and is marked as Private. Others will see that you are Busy at this time, and no other details. This description is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xa957_0bZViMjE00

5th Annual Corpus Christi Wine Festival

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:59 PM

Address: 1581 North Chaparral Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Join us for the 5th Annual Corpus Christi Food and Wine Festival on Saturday November 20, 2021 from 3pm-Midnight!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UJhFu_0bZViMjE00

JuST Faith & Dinner

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 900 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX

Traditionally this event is hosted for the faith-based community to learn more about the topic of child sex trafficking and how everyone’s involvement can help to end this crime. This year’s event...

Comments / 0

 

Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi, TX
