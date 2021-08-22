Cancel
Columbia, SC

Live events on the horizon in Columbia

Columbia News Beat
Columbia News Beat
 5 days ago

(COLUMBIA, SC) Columbia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Columbia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GMM1c_0bZViGQs00

Many Shades of Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Affair

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1640 Freed Drive, Columbia, SC 29201

This event is a Celebration and platform to raise awareness and money for Brest Cancer research and awareness campaigns.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dOBbr_0bZViGQs00

Second Annual Sister Check Women’s Empowerment Brunch

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 530 Lady Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Come out and enjoy live speakers, music, vendors and good vibes at the 2nd annual women’s empowerment brunch. Hope to see you there!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XG2BN_0bZViGQs00

Ryan Oakes: Magician, Mentalist, and Purveyor of Mystery LIVE

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 1201 Main Street, #2500, Columbia, SC 29201

Join us for an incredibly mind-blowing event featuring renowned master mentalist Ryan Oakes.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A4esK_0bZViGQs00

Red Not Chili Peppers

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 1624 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201

The Nation's #1 touring Red Hot Chili Peppers Tribute Band, "The Closest Thing to RHCP".

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rSk9m_0bZViGQs00

2021 Champs for the Children 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Columbia, SC 29201

We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

Columbia News Beat

Columbia News Beat

Columbia, SC
With Columbia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

