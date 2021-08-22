Cancel
Toledo, OH

Toledo events coming soon

Posted by 
 5 days ago

(TOLEDO, OH) Toledo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Toledo area:

Toledo - Friendsgiving Trivia Pub Crawl - $15,000+ IN PRIZES!

Toledo, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 401 South Erie Street, Toledo, OH 43604

OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! FRIENDSGIVING TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Free Lanyard, Free Koozie, Free Cup, & Free Wristband

Brim House Oktoberfest Chef's Table

Toledo, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 444 North Summit Street, Toledo, OH 43604

Join Chef Rigot and team as they celebrate Oktoberfest by the Glass City Pond. We will be featuring great local brews and a few classics!

Toledo Beer & Bacon Fest

Toledo, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 224 Paine Avenue, Toledo, OH 43605

Toledo's ultimate beer festival: pairing the best craft beers with bacon.

Mega Camp Debrief Agent Mastermind

Toledo, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 401 Jefferson Avenue, Toledo, OH 43604

Join the MI/NO Region for a day of panels and breakouts to level up your business - focusing on leads, listings and leverage!

Toledo, OH
With Toledo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Pub Crawl#Beer Festival#Live Events#Friendsgiving#The Glass City Pond
