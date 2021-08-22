Wichita events calendar

(WICHITA, KS) Live events are coming to Wichita.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wichita:

Taller "A Nuestro Alcance" Wichita, KS

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 437 North Topeka Street, Wichita, KS 67202

El taller "A Nuestro Alcance" aborda temas importantes tales como: auto-conocimiento, su familia de origen y la de su prometido(a), mejorar su habilidad de comunicarse, como manejar conflictos y tomar decisiones, como dialogar sobre finanzas, esperanzas de carrera y ajustes familiares, entre otras cosas.

Moonshine Bandits - Red, White & Blue Collar Tour Wichita, KS

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita, KS 67202

Moonshine Bandits hit the stage at Wave on November 4th, 2021.

Fastball w/ The Cavves and Hey Radio Wichita, KS

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita, KS 67202

Fastball is playing Wave w/ The Cavves and Hey Radio on August 22nd. Grab your tickets!

FOOD FOR THE HUNGRY VOLUNTEER - TobyMac Hits Deep / Wichita, KS Wichita, KS

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 500 East Waterman Street, Wichita, KS 67202

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!

Wichita North High School Class of 1980 40ish Class Reunion Wichita, KS

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 830 East 1st Street North, Wichita, KS 67202

Please join the Wichita North High Class of 1980 for their 40ish Class Reunion. Cash/Credit Bar, Light Appetizers will be served.