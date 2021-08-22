Cancel
Wichita, KS

Wichita events calendar

Wichita Bulletin
Wichita Bulletin
 5 days ago

(WICHITA, KS) Live events are coming to Wichita.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wichita:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdBPE_0bZViCty00

Taller "A Nuestro Alcance"

Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 437 North Topeka Street, Wichita, KS 67202

El taller "A Nuestro Alcance" aborda temas importantes tales como: auto-conocimiento, su familia de origen y la de su prometido(a), mejorar su habilidad de comunicarse, como manejar conflictos y tomar decisiones, como dialogar sobre finanzas, esperanzas de carrera y ajustes familiares, entre otras cosas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZt5u_0bZViCty00

Moonshine Bandits - Red, White & Blue Collar Tour

Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita, KS 67202

Moonshine Bandits hit the stage at Wave on November 4th, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c1M1s_0bZViCty00

Fastball w/ The Cavves and Hey Radio

Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita, KS 67202

Fastball is playing Wave w/ The Cavves and Hey Radio on August 22nd. Grab your tickets!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UHIEE_0bZViCty00

FOOD FOR THE HUNGRY VOLUNTEER - TobyMac Hits Deep / Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 500 East Waterman Street, Wichita, KS 67202

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Hgkh_0bZViCty00

Wichita North High School Class of 1980 40ish Class Reunion

Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 830 East 1st Street North, Wichita, KS 67202

Please join the Wichita North High Class of 1980 for their 40ish Class Reunion. Cash/Credit Bar, Light Appetizers will be served.

Wichita Bulletin

Wichita Bulletin

Wichita, KS
With Wichita Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

