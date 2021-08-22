Live events on the horizon in Spokane
(SPOKANE, WA) Spokane has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spokane:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Address: 1318 West 1st Avenue, Spokane, WA 99201
Sunday Funday with Yoga & bubbles at Brickwest Brewery!
Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 11:00 PM
Address: 1801 W Sunset Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201
All sales are final. Lucky You Lounge is 21+ with no exceptions. Show doors open at 7pm. Restaurant open at 3pm. Basement Lounge open at 6pm
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: Virtual via Zoom, Spokane, WA 99201
Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM
Address: 10 South Post Street, Spokane, WA 99201
Attend this spirit filled evening with Jennifer Von Behren while she connects with your past loved ones from the Otherside.
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 PM
Address: 1801 W Sunset Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201
