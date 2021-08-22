Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

Live events on the horizon in Spokane

Posted by 
Spokane Post
Spokane Post
 5 days ago

(SPOKANE, WA) Spokane has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spokane:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bVcNN_0bZViB1F00

THE UNION PRESENTS: YOGA & MIMOSAS AT BRICKWEST BREWERY

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 1318 West 1st Avenue, Spokane, WA 99201

Sunday Funday with Yoga & bubbles at Brickwest Brewery!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01LgRX_0bZViB1F00

The Halluci Nation

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 11:00 PM

Address: 1801 W Sunset Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201

All sales are final. Lucky You Lounge is 21+ with no exceptions. Show doors open at 7pm. Restaurant open at 3pm. Basement Lounge open at 6pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AqQkj_0bZViB1F00

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-SWA

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Spokane, WA 99201

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VfGH6_0bZViB1F00

Evening Among the Spirits with Jennifer Von Behren

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 10 South Post Street, Spokane, WA 99201

Attend this spirit filled evening with Jennifer Von Behren while she connects with your past loved ones from the Otherside.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451pwd_0bZViB1F00

Kuinka / Strange Hotels

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 1801 W Sunset Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201

All sales are final. Lucky You Lounge is 21+ with no exceptions. Show doors open at 7pm. Restaurant open at 3pm. Basement Lounge open at 6pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Spokane Post

Spokane Post

Spokane, WA
354
Followers
406
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

With Spokane Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Wa 99201
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy