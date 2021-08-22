Live events on the horizon in Spokane

(SPOKANE, WA) Spokane has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spokane:

THE UNION PRESENTS: YOGA & MIMOSAS AT BRICKWEST BREWERY Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 1318 West 1st Avenue, Spokane, WA 99201

Sunday Funday with Yoga & bubbles at Brickwest Brewery!

The Halluci Nation Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 11:00 PM

Address: 1801 W Sunset Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201

All sales are final. Lucky You Lounge is 21+ with no exceptions. Show doors open at 7pm. Restaurant open at 3pm. Basement Lounge open at 6pm

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-SWA Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Spokane, WA 99201

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

Evening Among the Spirits with Jennifer Von Behren Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 10 South Post Street, Spokane, WA 99201

Attend this spirit filled evening with Jennifer Von Behren while she connects with your past loved ones from the Otherside.

Kuinka / Strange Hotels Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 1801 W Sunset Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201

All sales are final. Lucky You Lounge is 21+ with no exceptions. Show doors open at 7pm. Restaurant open at 3pm. Basement Lounge open at 6pm