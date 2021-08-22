Events on the West Palm Beach calendar

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) Live events are lining up on the West Palm Beach calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Palm Beach:

Battle of the Bartenders at Copper Blues West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Address: 700 South Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Sample cocktail creations as four talented bartenders battle it out for the title of Best Bartender during Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival.

Full Moon Yoga at Hilton West Palm Beach West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 600 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Join us monthly for Full Moon Yoga, a yin yoga practice, led by Shelly Saunier on the Hilton WPB event lawns.

IXL Live - West Palm Beach, FL (Nov. 2) West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 455 Hibiscus St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

IXL Live brings a wealth of strategies and insights straight to you—all in one fun and convenient half-day session!

Living In Oblivion: 80s 90s Party feat. Anything Box West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 08:30 PM

Address: 518 Clematis St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Living In Oblivion: 80s 90s Party feat. ANYTHING BOX (First South FL Show since the 90s) plus DJ Dino of Synthology 101 & special guests TBA

Santa Crawlz down Clematis Street - A West Palm Beach SantaCon West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 AM

Address: 531 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Hundreds of Santas crawl down Clematis Street! Join us for our 4th annual Santa Crawlz to benefit Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.