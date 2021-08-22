Grand Rapids events coming soon

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Grand Rapids is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Grand Rapids area:

OLD WORLD VS. NEW Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 435 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Join us for this tasting to explore the traditions of the Old World and the innovations of the New World in regard to wine making.

Red Shoe Gala Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 235 Louis Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

You're invited to the Red Shoe Gala on November 10th benefiting the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan.

Raise the Woof 2021: Ten Year Anniversary! Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 133 Grandville Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Join us for our annual Raise the Woof benefit and help us raise money to continue our mission into 2021!

Wings & Whiskey Crawl - Grand Rapids Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 03:00 PM

Address: 20 Monroe NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

The Wings & Whiskey Crawl is coming Saturday April 23rd, 2022! Join us and try different flavors of wings at participating bars!