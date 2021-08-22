Cancel
Richmond, VA

Richmond calendar: Coming events

Richmond Voice
 5 days ago

(RICHMOND, VA) Live events are coming to Richmond.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Richmond:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Richmond, VA 23173

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

At Last, Dr. Reveals The Secrets to Long Term Weight Loss!-Richmond

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Richmond, VA 23173

Discover “The Six Elements” to Safely and Permanently Lose Weight Without Spending Hours In The Gym Or Giving Up Your Favorite food!!

Firehouse Radio Players

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1609 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220

Firehouse Radio Players Sun Sept 26 @ 7:30pm Tickets: $10 advance/$15 day of

Advent Lessons and Carols

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Address: 823 Cathedral Place, Richmond, VA 23220

An evening of festive carols, beautiful choral anthems, and scripture.

Love Conference 2021

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 1813-1899 Bath Street, Richmond, VA 23220

An event focused on healthy love and relationships and how to live happily single.

