Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stockton, CA

Live events coming up in Stockton

Posted by 
Stockton Daily
Stockton Daily
 5 days ago

(STOCKTON, CA) Live events are lining up on the Stockton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stockton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fJGNE_0bZVi6gr00

Network is back at Windmill Cove for Taco Tuesday!

Stockton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 7600 Windmill Cove Rd, Stockton, CA

Network is excited to perform at this Taco Tuesday event at the wonderful Windmill Cove! Come out for an absolutely GREAT time!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oLOhP_0bZVi6gr00

Authentic Food Taco & Tequila Festival

Stockton, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 222 North El Dorado Street, Suite J, Stockton, CA 95202

This is an amazing 2 day event featuring authentic foods drinks and samples. Come and join us as we bring you music specialty Tequila's

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fiutt_0bZVi6gr00

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing

Stockton, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Stockton, CA 95201

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t453c_0bZVi6gr00

Staying Afloat – How to Face Rising Insurance Costs

Stockton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 3800 Country Club Blvd, Stockton, CA

The program, "Staying Afloat – How to Face Rising Insurance Costs," is being presented by Terri Guest, CIRMS, of Berg Insurance Agency and Tracy Richardson, PCAM of Associa Northern California on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T1oTo_0bZVi6gr00

Zach Williams | The Rescue Story Tour

Stockton, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 242 E. Main St., Stockton, CA 95202

Don't miss out on this Zach Williams tour coming to a city near you!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Stockton Daily

Stockton Daily

Stockton, CA
520
Followers
392
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stockton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
City
Stockton, CA
Stockton, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Come And Join Us#Cove#Taco Tuesday#Suite J#Breathwork Class#Cirms#Berg Insurance Agency#Pcam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy