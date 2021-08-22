Live events coming up in Stockton

(STOCKTON, CA) Live events are lining up on the Stockton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stockton:

Network is back at Windmill Cove for Taco Tuesday! Stockton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 7600 Windmill Cove Rd, Stockton, CA

Network is excited to perform at this Taco Tuesday event at the wonderful Windmill Cove! Come out for an absolutely GREAT time!

Authentic Food Taco & Tequila Festival Stockton, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 222 North El Dorado Street, Suite J, Stockton, CA 95202

This is an amazing 2 day event featuring authentic foods drinks and samples. Come and join us as we bring you music specialty Tequila's

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing Stockton, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Stockton, CA 95201

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

Staying Afloat – How to Face Rising Insurance Costs Stockton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 3800 Country Club Blvd, Stockton, CA

The program, "Staying Afloat – How to Face Rising Insurance Costs," is being presented by Terri Guest, CIRMS, of Berg Insurance Agency and Tracy Richardson, PCAM of Associa Northern California on...

Zach Williams | The Rescue Story Tour Stockton, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 242 E. Main St., Stockton, CA 95202

Don't miss out on this Zach Williams tour coming to a city near you!