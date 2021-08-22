Cancel
Riverside, CA

Riverside events coming soon

Posted by 
Riverside News Watch
Riverside News Watch
 5 days ago

(RIVERSIDE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Riverside calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Riverside area:

Rocky Peter Concert

Riverside, CA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 3485 University Avenue, Riverside, CA 92501

Rocky Peter, is a former American IDOL finalist. He performed in the 2016 Rio Olympics and has opened for Major artist like Stevie Wonder.

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation-Riverside

Riverside, CA

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Riverside, CA 92501

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Riverside, CA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Riverside, CA 92501

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Shawn's Ethics & Law Seminar

Riverside, CA

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 3649 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA 92501

Earn 2 CE hours while you dine! Join Shawn Steel and Alexander Eisner 's frank discussion on the Do's and Don'ts of PI.

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-RCA

Riverside, CA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Riverside, CA 92501

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

