Riverside events coming soon
(RIVERSIDE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Riverside calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Riverside area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 3485 University Avenue, Riverside, CA 92501
Rocky Peter, is a former American IDOL finalist. He performed in the 2016 Rio Olympics and has opened for Major artist like Stevie Wonder.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:15 PM
Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Riverside, CA 92501
Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Riverside, CA 92501
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 3649 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA 92501
Earn 2 CE hours while you dine! Join Shawn Steel and Alexander Eisner 's frank discussion on the Do's and Don'ts of PI.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: Virtual via Zoom, Riverside, CA 92501
Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!
Comments / 0