Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge events coming soon

Posted by 
Baton Rouge Voice
Baton Rouge Voice
 5 days ago

(BATON ROUGE, LA) Baton Rouge is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baton Rouge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18sFaN_0bZVi1HE00

Framing Hanley with special guest Them Guys

Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 11:00 PM

Address: 336 3rd St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Don't miss out on this event it is sure to be a great night!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=204gzI_0bZVi1HE00

Matt Stell

Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 336 3rd St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Don't miss out on this one tickets are sure to go fast!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bOkpk_0bZVi1HE00

Liliac with special guests Silverdose and Lowerline

Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:30 PM

Address: 336 3rd St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Come rock out with Liliac and special guest Silverdose and Lowerline! Don't miss this one!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10FPnA_0bZVi1HE00

Understanding your Soul’s Blueprint to Amplify Clarity + Passion

Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:45 PM

Address: 222 Saint Louis Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

ONLINE EVENT!! Learn how to harness the power of Reiki and change your life!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NqbwJ_0bZVi1HE00

How To Improve Your Memory - Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Baton Rouge Voice

Baton Rouge Voice

Baton Rouge, LA
410
Followers
401
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

With Baton Rouge Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Rrb Baton Rouge#La 70801#La 70802 Online
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
WorldCNN

The latest on the Kabul airport attack

About 6,800 people evacuated from Kabul over 24-hour stretch. Evacuations continue from Kabul in the waning days of the US mission in Afghanistan, with approximately 6,800 people evacuated from the country from 3 a.m. ET Friday to 3 a.m. ET Saturday, according to a White House official. Those evacuations were...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy