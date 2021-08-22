Baton Rouge events coming soon

(BATON ROUGE, LA) Baton Rouge is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baton Rouge:

Framing Hanley with special guest Them Guys Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 11:00 PM

Address: 336 3rd St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Don't miss out on this event it is sure to be a great night!!

Matt Stell Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 336 3rd St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Don't miss out on this one tickets are sure to go fast!!

Liliac with special guests Silverdose and Lowerline Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:30 PM

Address: 336 3rd St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Come rock out with Liliac and special guest Silverdose and Lowerline! Don't miss this one!

Understanding your Soul’s Blueprint to Amplify Clarity + Passion Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:45 PM

Address: 222 Saint Louis Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

ONLINE EVENT!! Learn how to harness the power of Reiki and change your life!

How To Improve Your Memory - Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.