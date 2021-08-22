Knoxville events calendar

(KNOXVILLE, TN) Knoxville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Knoxville:

In-Person Portrait Artist Samuel Shaver Brown Bag Lecture Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 601 South Gay Street, Knoxville, TN 37902

Let Rebecca P'Simer, ETHS senior curator, introduce you to East Tennessee's first native-born artist Samuel Shaver.

KAFCAM 2021 Conference Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 510 W Main St., Knoxville, TN 37902

Annual Conference on Foster Care and Adoption to be held at First Baptist Church Knoxville

National Philanthropy Day® Celebration Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Address: 747 Worlds Fair Park Drive, Knoxville, TN 37902

Join the Association of Fundraising Professionals Great Smoky Mountain Chapter at our 2021 National Philanthropy Day® Celebration!

Knoxville Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 414 West Vine Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37902

Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.

Gamecocks on the Road: South Carolina at Tennessee Tailgate Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 701 Henley Street, Knoxville, TN 37902

Heading to Knoxville to watch the Gamecocks take on the Volunteers? We've got the spot for you to tailgate and feel at home!