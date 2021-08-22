Cancel
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville events calendar

Posted by 
Knoxville Journal
Knoxville Journal
 5 days ago

(KNOXVILLE, TN) Knoxville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Knoxville:

In-Person Portrait Artist Samuel Shaver Brown Bag Lecture

Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 601 South Gay Street, Knoxville, TN 37902

Let Rebecca P'Simer, ETHS senior curator, introduce you to East Tennessee's first native-born artist Samuel Shaver.

KAFCAM 2021 Conference

Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 510 W Main St., Knoxville, TN 37902

Annual Conference on Foster Care and Adoption to be held at First Baptist Church Knoxville

National Philanthropy Day® Celebration

Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Address: 747 Worlds Fair Park Drive, Knoxville, TN 37902

Join the Association of Fundraising Professionals Great Smoky Mountain Chapter at our 2021 National Philanthropy Day® Celebration!

Knoxville Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video

Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 414 West Vine Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37902

Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.

Gamecocks on the Road: South Carolina at Tennessee Tailgate

Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 701 Henley Street, Knoxville, TN 37902

Heading to Knoxville to watch the Gamecocks take on the Volunteers? We've got the spot for you to tailgate and feel at home!

Knoxville Journal

Knoxville Journal

Knoxville, TN
With Knoxville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

