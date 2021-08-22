Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans events coming soon

Posted by 
New Orleans Dispatch
New Orleans Dispatch
 5 days ago

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) Live events are lining up on the New Orleans calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Orleans:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04TyLu_0bZVhuGN00

New York Giants & New Orleans Saints Party Weekend Celebration

New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive, New Orleans, LA 70112

Courtesy Of New Orleans & NYG 4Life Atlanta Metro Presents....Welcome to New York-Orleans aka The Giants & Saints Party Weekend Celebration

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48uNyP_0bZVhuGN00

ITS Sunset Führungen

New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: An Gleis 16 des Stuttgarter Hauptbahnhofs, 70174 Stuttgart

Lust auf einen sommerlichen Baustellenspaziergang mit anschließenden Drinks auf der Dachterrasse vom InfoTurmStuttgart?

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pSQGP_0bZVhuGN00

Dominican Class of 2001: 20 Year High School Reunion

New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1007 Poydras Street, New Orleans, LA 70112

What's Black and White and Aged to 20 Years of Perfection? Dominican's Class of 2001... Join Us in Celebrating Our 20 Year Reunion!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bv0qs_0bZVhuGN00

MARDI GRAS- It's Your Time!!!!

New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 08:00 AM

Address: 330 Loyola Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70112

Travel is back and we are heading to New Orleans, LA for our Mardi Gras –It’s Your Time Conference, Dinner & Jazz Cruise.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
New Orleans Dispatch

New Orleans Dispatch

New Orleans, LA
369
Followers
426
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Orleans Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
City
Atlanta, LA
State
New York State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Technologies#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Atlanta Metro#The Giants Saints Party#La 70112 Travel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
WorldCNN

The latest on the Kabul airport attack

About 6,800 people evacuated from Kabul over 24-hour stretch. Evacuations continue from Kabul in the waning days of the US mission in Afghanistan, with approximately 6,800 people evacuated from the country from 3 a.m. ET Friday to 3 a.m. ET Saturday, according to a White House official. Those evacuations were...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy