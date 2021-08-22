Cancel
Honolulu, HI

Honolulu calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Honolulu Journal
Honolulu Journal
 5 days ago

(HONOLULU, HI) Honolulu is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Honolulu:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T6pul_0bZVhfGi00

Laugh & Lounge Beach House August 28th

Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 1 Aloha Tower Drive, Honolulu, HI 96813

Saturday night comedy is back at The Beach House - Aloha Tower on Aug 28st Doors Open @ 6pm - Show Starts @ 7pm - Live DJ's to follow!

Learn More

Bikini Bottom Day Party Cruise September18th

Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 1125 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96813

Enjoy your Saturday afternoon on our Famous Bikini Bottom Dance Cruise!! -Live Music -Friends -BYOB

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YngLQ_0bZVhfGi00

Sherbzilla and Kinetic Sounds Presents: Shipfaced

Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 1125 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96813

Join us for our welcome back boat party featuring special guest Sherbzilla

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K7hGl_0bZVhfGi00

LIKE A VIRGO White Party & Supper Club @TheBeachhouse w/ Liquid Amber Band

Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Address: 1 Aloha Tower Drive, Honolulu, HI 96813

Join us at a huge open air restaurant on the ocean to enjoy sexy music, friends, and fun !

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TKGv8_0bZVhfGi00

Trap N Paint 3

Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Address: 461 Cooke Street, Honolulu, HI 96813

September 3rd join us for Good Music, Good Food, Good Drinks and Good Fun and Make Friends at Artistry. Bring your creative mind.

Learn More

