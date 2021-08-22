Honolulu calendar: What's coming up
(HONOLULU, HI) Honolulu is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Honolulu:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Address: 1 Aloha Tower Drive, Honolulu, HI 96813
Saturday night comedy is back at The Beach House - Aloha Tower on Aug 28st Doors Open @ 6pm - Show Starts @ 7pm - Live DJ's to follow!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: 1125 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96813
Enjoy your Saturday afternoon on our Famous Bikini Bottom Dance Cruise!! -Live Music -Friends -BYOB
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 1125 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96813
Join us for our welcome back boat party featuring special guest Sherbzilla
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 AM
Address: 1 Aloha Tower Drive, Honolulu, HI 96813
Join us at a huge open air restaurant on the ocean to enjoy sexy music, friends, and fun !
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 AM
Address: 461 Cooke Street, Honolulu, HI 96813
September 3rd join us for Good Music, Good Food, Good Drinks and Good Fun and Make Friends at Artistry. Bring your creative mind.
