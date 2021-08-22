Honolulu calendar: What's coming up

(HONOLULU, HI) Honolulu is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Honolulu:

Laugh & Lounge Beach House August 28th Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 1 Aloha Tower Drive, Honolulu, HI 96813

Saturday night comedy is back at The Beach House - Aloha Tower on Aug 28st Doors Open @ 6pm - Show Starts @ 7pm - Live DJ's to follow!

Bikini Bottom Day Party Cruise September18th Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 1125 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96813

Enjoy your Saturday afternoon on our Famous Bikini Bottom Dance Cruise!! -Live Music -Friends -BYOB

Sherbzilla and Kinetic Sounds Presents: Shipfaced Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 1125 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96813

Join us for our welcome back boat party featuring special guest Sherbzilla

LIKE A VIRGO White Party & Supper Club @TheBeachhouse w/ Liquid Amber Band Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Address: 1 Aloha Tower Drive, Honolulu, HI 96813

Join us at a huge open air restaurant on the ocean to enjoy sexy music, friends, and fun !

Trap N Paint 3 Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Address: 461 Cooke Street, Honolulu, HI 96813

September 3rd join us for Good Music, Good Food, Good Drinks and Good Fun and Make Friends at Artistry. Bring your creative mind.