Tulsa, OK

Tulsa calendar: Events coming up

Tulsa Post
 5 days ago

(TULSA, OK) Live events are coming to Tulsa.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tulsa:

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 114 West Archer Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Craw! - Don't Miss The Biggest Crawl Of The Year!

VSPR live at High Dive

Tulsa, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 315 S Trenton Ave, Tulsa, OK

Come out and catch VSPR on their debut tour. With local support from Second Glance and Morningstar. $7 at Door Doors open at 8:30pm

TYPROS Olympics 2021

Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 410 North Main Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

The summer Olympics are happening in Tokyo this year, but in Tulsa, we do it better! Teams will square off in a series of pub and yard games

Umphrey's McGee

Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 423 N Main Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

Cain's Ballroom welcomes Umphrey's McGee back to Tulsa, OK on September 12, 2021

Petro.ai Happy Hour: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 13 East Reconciliation Way, Tulsa, OK 74103

The Petro.ai Team is coming to you! Come meet the team and enjoy a beer on us.

Tulsa Post

Tulsa, OK
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia events coming up

1. DJ Deejay’s Disney Night Philly! “Get’cha Head in the Game”; 2. Sip & Shoot EPK Party; 3. Actors Theater for Film and Television - Actors ShowREEL Class; 4. Drive Up Job Fair, Hosted by St. Christopher's (8/8); 5. Incoming Kindergarten Playdate #2;
Politicsarklatexweekend.com

Area County and State Fairs for Fall Fun

AUGUST 28 – SEPTEMBER 4. It’s just a small town throwdown with a whole week of fun including the parade on September 3, 2021. Check out their Facebook page for what’s going on. Sevier County Fairgrounds – DeQueen. SEPTEMBER 13-18 2021 Nevada County Fair & Livestock Show. Lots of agricultural...
Indianapolis, INindyschild.com

September Festivals around Indianapolis

September brings with it cooler temperatures, changing leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything…and a whole lot of festivals! From cultural celebrations and fall festivals to art fairs, the month is packed with family-friendly events that are perfect for getting out and enjoying the glorious autumn weather. September Festivals around Indianapolis:. Indy Strawberry Festival.
Oklahoma Statevisitmuskogee.com

Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning

Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning is an annual event that takes place on the third weekend of August at Hatbox Field in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Over 30 balloons rise over Muskogee County, creating a beautiful panorama of the dotted sky. The three-day festival runs from 6 pm to 9 pm on Friday and Sunday, on Saturday it runs in the morning from 7 am to 9 am.
Festivalvisitsaintpaul.com

Fall Festivities: Autumn Events in the Capital City

Cooler temps and fall colors create the perfect setting for these September and October festivals and things to do in St. Paul. Kick-off Oktoberfest at the Germanic American Institute’s Saint Paul Oktoberfest. Hosted on the beautiful grounds of the GAI on Summit Avenue, the event will include German music, food, vendors, and lots of beer, of course. The event itself is free, but $5 beer wristbands are required for alcohol purchases.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

The Hot List: Things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend

Picklesburgh (Friday-Sunday) Rated the Best Food Specialty Food Festival in America by readers of USA Today, Picklesburgh returns for a sixth year, with a move to the Andy Warhol Bridge, Downtown. The festival, produced by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and spreading along Fort Duquesne Boulevard, features regional food vendors with...
Festivalcbslocal.com

Miami Nights

This Latin-themed event will feature live entertainment, Cuban food, and hot fashion. All to benefit the L for Lupus Foundation. Julissa Ortiz was strutting her stuff on the runway!
Utah Stateutahstories.com

Utah Snowbird Oktoberfest 2021

Good news: Utah’s original Oktoberfest is back for 2021. Snowbird Resort’s annual Oktoberfest celebration dates back to 1972 and it’s a great place to enjoy a wide range of German-style beers as well as many others. According to the food and beverage team at Snowbird, “The annual festival includes a...
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

Color Run coming back to Louisville this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Derby City is about to get little more colorful. The Color Run is coming back to Louisville on Saturday, Aug. 21. The 5K race begins at Waterfront Park at 8 a.m. At each kilometer, runners are doused from head to toe in colored powder. At...
Food & DrinksBrewbound.com

Urban South Brewery Celebrates Five Years of Oktoberfest

NEW ORLEANS, La. – With fall on the horizon, Urban South Brewery’s Oktoberfest Marzen lager has returned for its fifth season. Oktoberfest is currently available at Urban South’s Tchoupitoulas Street taproom, and will soon be available in bars, restaurants and stores throughout Louisiana. “Along with Holy Roller, our flagship IPA,...
Festivalgoodhousekeeping.com

The 29 Best Fall Festivals and Fairs to Take in the Autumn Air

Spending your autumn days surrounded by beautiful fall foliage is an absolute must, and what better way to experience the season than to enjoy a fall festival or two?. You might begin your journey by blasting some Halloween songs or Thanksgiving songs on your way to one of the events on our list — and depending on which one you pick, you could end up jumping in a pile of leaves to re-live your childhood, taking a few pics that rival a Norman Rockwell painting or walking amongst spooky jack-'o-lanterns that set the night sky ablaze.
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Running Elements opening new downtown Ocala location

The Running Elements is opening a new location in downtown Ocala that will feature a bevy of products for runners, marathoners, and other walking enthusiasts. The business plans to host a soft opening at its new Ocala location at 29 NE 1st Street, Suite E. The running store is next door to another popular downtown athletics shop, Brick City Bicycles.
Tennessee Statethesmokies.com

Things to do in Tennessee: Best attractions throughout the state

Tennessee is a deceptively large state. People have a basic understanding of scale when talking about Texas or California or even Florida. I think most people understand that it’s a long way from Jacksonville to Miami. But Tennessee?. It’s thin, but it’s wide. Sure it’s a short drive from Kentucky...
Lunenburg, VTCaledonian Record-News

Lunenberg Announces Quilt Winners

LUNENBURG — Lunenburg’s Old Home Day, held Aug. 7, included some postponed activities from the town’s 2020 and 2021 Maple Festivals. One of those activities was the Quilt Square Contest, sponsored by the Lunenburg Historical Society. The historical society recently announced winners of its Maple Quilt Square contest. Entries were...
MusicNYS Music

Lespecial Announces Fall Tour with Stops in Niagra and East Durham

Lespecial, the heavy future groove trio from Kent, CT, is hitting the road for an extensive run of shows this Fall. Including a show in Niagara Falls, NY and one in East Durham, NY for the Flyday Music Festival. Dubbed “2021 Fall RepeaTOUR,” the jaunt is named after “Repeater,” a...
Iowa StateMix 94.7 KMCH

Petersburg Celebrating 150 Years with Labor Day Weekend Concert

Petersburg will be celebrating its 150th anniversary with a Labor Day weekend concert. The Petersburg Commercial Club will be hosting a Back Field Country Bash on Sunday, September 5th. The event will kick off with a parade at 3:30 pm, with 300th Avenue temporarily closed from 3:30 to 4:30 pm...
Kentucky Statewvlkam.com

Kentucky Proud Festival 2021

Cumulus Media is teaming up with the Kentucky Proud organization to bring you the 2nd annual Kentucky Proud Festival. The Kentucky Proud Festival is a day dedicated to showcasing the work of local Kentucky businesses. Join us for a fun-filled day of food, drink, shopping and music from local vendors and artists.

