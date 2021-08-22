Tulsa calendar: Events coming up

(TULSA, OK) Live events are coming to Tulsa.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tulsa:

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl - Tulsa Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 114 West Archer Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Craw! - Don't Miss The Biggest Crawl Of The Year!

VSPR live at High Dive Tulsa, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 315 S Trenton Ave, Tulsa, OK

Come out and catch VSPR on their debut tour. With local support from Second Glance and Morningstar. $7 at Door Doors open at 8:30pm

TYPROS Olympics 2021 Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 410 North Main Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

The summer Olympics are happening in Tokyo this year, but in Tulsa, we do it better! Teams will square off in a series of pub and yard games

Umphrey's McGee Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 423 N Main Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

Cain's Ballroom welcomes Umphrey's McGee back to Tulsa, OK on September 12, 2021

Petro.ai Happy Hour: Tulsa, Oklahoma Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 13 East Reconciliation Way, Tulsa, OK 74103

The Petro.ai Team is coming to you! Come meet the team and enjoy a beer on us.