Events on the Kansas City calendar

(KANSAS CITY, MO) Live events are coming to Kansas City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kansas City:

Fritz Hutchison Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 1221 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101

We're excited to have Fritz and band back aboard The Ship - Fritz and his band are always a rockin' great time.

KARAOKE MONDAY with VANESSA DAVIS Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 1060 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101

Bar opens at 8:30 pm, singing starts at 9pm! FREE! You don't need to be good, you just need to be ready to rock.

Honky Tonk Tuesday: Lorna Kay's One Night Stand Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1221 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101

The dynamic vocals of Lauren Krum and guitar stylings of TJ Klein bring treasured and forgotten country music tunes back to life.

Pistol Pete with Various Blonde Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 1221 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101

Various Blonde joins forces to perform original phuture-funk, r&b, rock tunes, and back up local hip-hop artist, Pistol Pete!

Weekly Mass at CtK Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1107 Hickory Street, Kansas City, MO 64101

Join us for Mass! We are an independent, affirming, catholic parish that seeks to connect fellow disciples as we deepen our faith.