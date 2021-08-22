Pompano Beach calendar: What's coming up
(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Pompano Beach has a full slate of live events coming up.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pompano Beach:
Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM
Address: 50 West Atlantic Boulevard, Suite 1, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Exit 36 nurtures, supports and showcases regional, national and international writers, facilitators and artists across the country.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:45 AM
Address: 600 NE 13th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
2021 South Florida Gifted & Talented Symposium - MAY THE GIFT BE WITH YOU!
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 50 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Bunker takes you through the young life of Khalan and his mother Shani as they grow in love and find their way to peace.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 1801 Northeast 6th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Cruise Vacation Expo will features special, advance bookings and post-COVID itineraries from all the major worldwide cruise lines and ports.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 41 Northeast 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Bring your songs, poems, jokes and beats and share in this intimate all-arts, open-mic with house band.
