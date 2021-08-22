Cancel
Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach calendar: What's coming up

Pompano Beach Daily
Pompano Beach Daily
 5 days ago

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Pompano Beach has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pompano Beach:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T9WyR_0bZVhWH300

Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 50 West Atlantic Boulevard, Suite 1, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Exit 36 nurtures, supports and showcases regional, national and international writers, facilitators and artists across the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ubVcq_0bZVhWH300

2021 South Florida Gifted & Talented Symposium - MAY THE GIFT BE WITH YOU!

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:45 AM

Address: 600 NE 13th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

2021 South Florida Gifted & Talented Symposium - MAY THE GIFT BE WITH YOU!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LeIyc_0bZVhWH300

Bunker - The Stage Play

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 50 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Bunker takes you through the young life of Khalan and his mother Shani as they grow in love and find their way to peace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cRIQn_0bZVhWH300

CRUISE ADVENTURE EXPO

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1801 Northeast 6th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Cruise Vacation Expo will features special, advance bookings and post-COVID itineraries from all the major worldwide cruise lines and ports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LfKPE_0bZVhWH300

In-Person Lyrics Lab - All Arts Open Mic

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 41 Northeast 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Bring your songs, poems, jokes and beats and share in this intimate all-arts, open-mic with house band.

ABOUT

With Pompano Beach Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

