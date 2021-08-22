Sacramento calendar: Events coming up

(SACRAMENTO, CA) Live events are lining up on the Sacramento calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sacramento:

Christmas Wreaths Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 02:30 PM

Address: 1300 R Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Come learn how to make your customized Christmas Wreath! this workshop will reoccur every hour!

Haunted Phools Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1300 R Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Come join us to make a haunted phloral centerpiece! this event will reoccur every hour!

Volunteer Information Session Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 1015 20th Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Join us to learn more about volunteer roles and opportunities with the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.

Off With Their Heads Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 1517 21st Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Off With Their Heads with special guests Supercrush & Slingshot Dakota

Grayscale Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:30 PM

Address: 1517 21st Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Grayscale performs live with special guests Girlfriends , Cemetery Sun , & Young Culture