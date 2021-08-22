Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento calendar: Events coming up

Sacramento News Watch
 5 days ago

(SACRAMENTO, CA) Live events are lining up on the Sacramento calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sacramento:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z51OO_0bZVhTcs00

Christmas Wreaths

Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 02:30 PM

Address: 1300 R Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Come learn how to make your customized Christmas Wreath! this workshop will reoccur every hour!

Learn More

Haunted Phools

Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1300 R Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Come join us to make a haunted phloral centerpiece! this event will reoccur every hour!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sl9kn_0bZVhTcs00

Volunteer Information Session

Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 1015 20th Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Join us to learn more about volunteer roles and opportunities with the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LIuyN_0bZVhTcs00

Off With Their Heads

Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 1517 21st Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Off With Their Heads with special guests Supercrush & Slingshot Dakota

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33aDXe_0bZVhTcs00

Grayscale

Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:30 PM

Address: 1517 21st Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Grayscale performs live with special guests Girlfriends , Cemetery Sun , & Young Culture

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

Sacramento News Watch

Sacramento News Watch

Sacramento, CA
382
Followers
402
Post
26K+
Views
With Sacramento News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

