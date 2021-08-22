Coming soon: Salt Lake City events

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Live events are lining up on the Salt Lake City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Salt Lake City:

Manchester Orchestra Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 10:00 PM

Address: 536 W 100 S, SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84101

Postfontaine Presents: Manchester Orchestra at The Complex on 2/19/22! Get Tickets!

Pilates on the Plaza Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 10 N Rio Grande St., Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Feel the burn while you breathe in the fresh air during Pilates on the Plaza!

2022 National Masters Weightlifting Championships Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Apr 04, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 S W Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Master lifters age 35 and over compete in the snatch and clean and jerk at the Salt Palace Convention Center, Utah

Tom Odell: The Monsters Tour Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 10:00 PM

Address: 536 W 100 S, SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84101

Postfontaine Presents: Tom Odell at The Complex on 4/8/22. Get tickets!

Mt. Joy - The Depot in Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 13 North 400 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Legendary indie rock band, Mt. Joy, to play in the beautiful city of Salt Lake City, Utah. I've seen them 2 times and they are spectacular!