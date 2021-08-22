Coming soon: Salt Lake City events
(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Live events are lining up on the Salt Lake City calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Salt Lake City:
Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 10:00 PM
Address: 536 W 100 S, SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84101
Postfontaine Presents: Manchester Orchestra at The Complex on 2/19/22! Get Tickets!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 10 N Rio Grande St., Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Feel the burn while you breathe in the fresh air during Pilates on the Plaza!
Starts at: Thu Apr 04, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 07:00 PM
Address: 100 S W Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Master lifters age 35 and over compete in the snatch and clean and jerk at the Salt Palace Convention Center, Utah
Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 10:00 PM
Address: 536 W 100 S, SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84101
Postfontaine Presents: Tom Odell at The Complex on 4/8/22. Get tickets!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 13 North 400 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Legendary indie rock band, Mt. Joy, to play in the beautiful city of Salt Lake City, Utah. I've seen them 2 times and they are spectacular!
