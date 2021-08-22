Events on the Virginia Beach calendar

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) Live events are coming to Virginia Beach.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Virginia Beach:

The World is Yours Tour Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 209 21st St, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

HE$H brings The World Is Yours Tour to VA Beach!

ViBe Creative District Art Tour/Distilled Spirit Sampling Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 755 18th Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Get up close and personal with the artistry of the ViBe Creative District. Guests are guided to 16 murals for artist-approved narratives.

2021 Fall Beer & Wine Bash Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 203 Red Horse Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

We are back for the 2021 YSC Fall Beer and Wine Bash at Camp Pendleton!

CHS - Class of 1986 & Friends - High School Reunion Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 211 21st Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

CHS Class of 86 and friends 35 year reunion! Friday night is on your own at Lunasea! Saturday will be catered and drinks provided!

151 Presents - Good Riddance + Strike Anywhere Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 211 21st St., Virginia Beach , VA 23451

151 & Fat Wreck presents- GOOD RIDDANCE + STRIKE ANYWHERE co - headlining show at the Bunker! After The Fall + No Man will support!