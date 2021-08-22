Cancel
Washington, DC

Live events Washington — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Washington Voice
Washington Voice
 5 days ago

(WASHINGTON, DC) Live events are coming to Washington.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Washington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O7Cw4_0bZVhNZk00

Speed Dating Washington DC (32-44) | Singles Event | Fancy A Go?

Washington, DC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 500 H Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001

Speed Dating Washington DC (32-44) | Singles Event | Fancy A Go?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tOacm_0bZVhNZk00

Small Business Technical Assistance, one-on-one at MLK Library

Washington, DC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 12:15 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:45 PM

Address: 901 G Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001

This is an in-person appointment. Masks required. All then-current public health advisories will apply on the date of your appointment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wqXwU_0bZVhNZk00

Weekend Retreat: Living Virtuously Through Daily Decisions

Washington, DC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 727 5th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001

Join us for our first ever Fall retreat at St. Mary's in Chinatown for a weekend of prayer & reflection with talks by Fr. Andrew Hofer, O.P.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QjvqF_0bZVhNZk00

Drag Brunch DC

Washington, DC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1120 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

DC Drag Brunch is DC's best and #1 Drag Brunch LIVE and in person every Saturday. We are not affiliated with any other drag brunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMcRF_0bZVhNZk00

Josh Wink [Open-to-Close]

Washington, DC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Address: 645 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001

Hatch plans today to catch Ovum Recordings founder Josh Wink as he returns to Flash for another open to close journey on September 11th.

