Nashville events coming soon

(NASHVILLE, TN) Live events are coming to Nashville.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nashville:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 121 4th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37201
The Nashville Federalist Society will host a discussion with John Ryder on what we need to know about the redistricting process in Tennessee
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM
Address: 100 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201
A ten year concert in the making and what will hopefully be the beginning of a Hard Rock Tour.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM
Address: 311 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201
A stand up comedy show featuring a variety of comedians
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 204 3rd Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37201
Kansas City Chiefs VIP Pep Rally 2021 at City Tap House.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Address: 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37201
Purchase a VIP Experience with Colony House for 2021's “Back Before You Know It Tour”
