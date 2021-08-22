Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Nashville events coming soon

Posted by 
Nashville Times
Nashville Times
 5 days ago

(NASHVILLE, TN) Live events are coming to Nashville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nashville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TfBnH_0bZVhMh100

Nashville Fed Soc: Tennessee Redistricting - How Does It Work?

Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 121 4th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37201

The Nashville Federalist Society will host a discussion with John Ryder on what we need to know about the redistricting process in Tennessee

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20n5hE_0bZVhMh100

The Stardom Series ft. Pebo Wilson, CC Clevenger, Rick Stone & Aaron Evans

Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 100 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

A ten year concert in the making and what will hopefully be the beginning of a Hard Rock Tour.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dyn8b_0bZVhMh100

SATURDAY OCTOBER 2: CHRIS BADER

Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 311 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201

A stand up comedy show featuring a variety of comedians

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ic3Rd_0bZVhMh100

Kansas City Chiefs VIP Pep Rally

Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 204 3rd Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37201

Kansas City Chiefs VIP Pep Rally 2021 at City Tap House.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ztsy_0bZVhMh100

Colony House VIP Experience // Nashville, TN Nov 27

Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37201

Purchase a VIP Experience with Colony House for 2021's “Back Before You Know It Tour”

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Nashville Times

Nashville Times

Nashville, TN
211
Followers
419
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nashville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Live Events#City Tap House#Colony House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Posted by
CNN

What you need to know about this weekend's March On for Voting Rights

(CNN) — People across the United States are marching on Saturday to demand that Congress pass sweeping voting rights legislation and that state lawmakers halt efforts to enact bills that restrict voting access. The "March On for Voting Rights" will host its flagship event in Washington DC, but marches will...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
CNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
WorldCNN

The latest on the Kabul airport attack

About 6,800 people evacuated from Kabul over 24-hour stretch. Evacuations continue from Kabul in the waning days of the US mission in Afghanistan, with approximately 6,800 people evacuated from the country from 3 a.m. ET Friday to 3 a.m. ET Saturday, according to a White House official. Those evacuations were...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy