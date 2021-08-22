Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno, CA

Fresno events coming soon

Posted by 
Fresno Bulletin
Fresno Bulletin
 5 days ago

(FRESNO, CA) Fresno has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fresno:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KHyUr_0bZVhJ2q00

ROCKIN' ON THE BLUFF

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 7855 N Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93711

We're back out on the Bluff with Live Local Music!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8zoL_0bZVhJ2q00

How To Improve Your Memory - Fresno

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Fresno, CA 93650

Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uY03m_0bZVhJ2q00

Sequoia Brewing North Fresno - Military & Veteran Homebuyer Workshop

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1188 East Champlain Drive, #Suite 107, Fresno, CA 93720

STOP PAYING RENT IN 2021 AND START OWNING NOW WITH NO MONEY DOWN USING YOUR VA BENEFITS!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mg9x6_0bZVhJ2q00

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-FCA

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Fresno, CA 93650

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fresno Bulletin

Fresno Bulletin

Fresno, CA
482
Followers
402
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fresno Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
WorldCNN

The latest on the Kabul airport attack

About 6,800 people evacuated from Kabul over 24-hour stretch. Evacuations continue from Kabul in the waning days of the US mission in Afghanistan, with approximately 6,800 people evacuated from the country from 3 a.m. ET Friday to 3 a.m. ET Saturday, according to a White House official. Those evacuations were...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy