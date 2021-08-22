Fresno events coming soon

(FRESNO, CA) Fresno has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fresno:

ROCKIN' ON THE BLUFF Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 7855 N Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93711

We're back out on the Bluff with Live Local Music!

How To Improve Your Memory - Fresno Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Fresno, CA 93650

Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Sequoia Brewing North Fresno - Military & Veteran Homebuyer Workshop Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1188 East Champlain Drive, #Suite 107, Fresno, CA 93720

STOP PAYING RENT IN 2021 AND START OWNING NOW WITH NO MONEY DOWN USING YOUR VA BENEFITS!

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-FCA Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Fresno, CA 93650

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!