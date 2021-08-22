Live events on the horizon in Rochester

(ROCHESTER, NY) Live events are coming to Rochester.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rochester:

The Penthouse Presents: Graveyard Getdown featuring Junkyardfieldtrip Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1 East Avenue, 11th Floor, Rochester, NY 14604

Join us for a Halloween hit performance featuring Junkyardfieldtrip at The Penthouse! Halloween costumes are welcome, but not mandatory.

JACK HARLOW - Crème de la Crème Tour Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 204 N Water Street, Rochester, NY 14604

Jack Harlow Crème de la Crème Tour with Babyface Ray and Mavi

of Montreal w/ Locate S,1 Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 204 N Water Street, Rochester, NY 14604

of Montreal , November 12th, 2021 for an incredible night of live music