Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NY

Live events on the horizon in Rochester

Posted by 
Rochester News Flash
Rochester News Flash
 5 days ago

(ROCHESTER, NY) Live events are coming to Rochester.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rochester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RdWAe_0bZVh8Q600

The Penthouse Presents: Graveyard Getdown featuring Junkyardfieldtrip

Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1 East Avenue, 11th Floor, Rochester, NY 14604

Join us for a Halloween hit performance featuring Junkyardfieldtrip at The Penthouse! Halloween costumes are welcome, but not mandatory.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4839of_0bZVh8Q600

JACK HARLOW - Crème de la Crème Tour

Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 204 N Water Street, Rochester, NY 14604

Jack Harlow Crème de la Crème Tour with Babyface Ray and Mavi

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JhQjV_0bZVh8Q600

of Montreal w/ Locate S,1

Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 204 N Water Street, Rochester, NY 14604

of Montreal , November 12th, 2021 for an incredible night of live music

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Rochester News Flash

Rochester News Flash

Rochester, NY
335
Followers
405
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rochester News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music#Halloween Costumes#Standup Comedy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida churned toward the U.S. Gulf coast on Saturday, forecast to gather strength in coming hours and prompting evacuations of flood-prone New Orleans neighborhoods and oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters said it could make U.S. landfall as a dangerous Category 4 storm...
Posted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Posted by
CNN

What you need to know about this weekend's March On for Voting Rights

(CNN) — People across the United States are marching on Saturday to demand that Congress pass sweeping voting rights legislation and that state lawmakers halt efforts to enact bills that restrict voting access. The "March On for Voting Rights" will host its flagship event in Washington DC, but marches will...
Posted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
WorldCNN

The latest on the Kabul airport attack

About 6,800 people evacuated from Kabul over 24-hour stretch. Evacuations continue from Kabul in the waning days of the US mission in Afghanistan, with approximately 6,800 people evacuated from the country from 3 a.m. ET Friday to 3 a.m. ET Saturday, according to a White House official. Those evacuations were...
Posted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy