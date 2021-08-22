Live events Raleigh — what’s coming up
(RALEIGH, NC) Raleigh has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Raleigh:
Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 08:30 PM
Address: 421 South Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC 27601
Women’s Conference 2022 March 17th & 18th - Sheraton Hotel Raleigh
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 224 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC 27601
Oak City Songs presents Charley Craichy in the record shop! Free show, all ages!
Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 09:00 PM
Address: 224 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC 27601
Lilly Hiatt live at The Pour House Music Hall & Record Shop!
Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 08:30 PM
Address: 224 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC 27601
Ghost-Note is back in the house for a night of funk!
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 10:30 PM
Address: 421 S Salisbury St, Raleigh, NC 27601
The most upscale New Year's Eve Party in Raleigh, NC - Gatsby's House NYE: 5hr prepaid bar, DJ dancing, casino games with prizes & more!
