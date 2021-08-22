Cancel
Raleigh, NC

Live events Raleigh — what’s coming up

Raleigh News Watch
(RALEIGH, NC) Raleigh has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Raleigh:

Women’s Prayer Conference 2022 Registration

Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 08:30 PM

Address: 421 South Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

Women’s Conference 2022 March 17th & 18th - Sheraton Hotel Raleigh

Charley Craichy in the Record Shop

Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 224 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC 27601

Oak City Songs presents Charley Craichy in the record shop! Free show, all ages!

Lilly Hiatt

Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 09:00 PM

Address: 224 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC 27601

Lilly Hiatt live at The Pour House Music Hall & Record Shop!

Ghost-Note

Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 08:30 PM

Address: 224 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC 27601

Ghost-Note is back in the house for a night of funk!

2022 Raleigh New Year's Eve Party - Gatsby's House

Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 10:30 PM

Address: 421 S Salisbury St, Raleigh, NC 27601

The most upscale New Year's Eve Party in Raleigh, NC - Gatsby's House NYE: 5hr prepaid bar, DJ dancing, casino games with prizes & more!

ABOUT

With Raleigh News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

