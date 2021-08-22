Cancel
Birmingham, AL

Events on the Birmingham calendar

Birmingham Bulletin
Birmingham Bulletin
 5 days ago

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Live events are lining up on the Birmingham calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Birmingham:

First Flip Premiere

Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1817 3rd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203

Join us as we premiere our reality TV series First Flip!

VOLUNTEER - Michael W. Smith / Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1800 3rd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!

FREE MASTERMIND How to Magnetically Attract your Ideal Woman in 90 secs BH

Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Birmingham, AL 35203

I help successful single men Master the Art of Magnetic Conversation so that they ultimately Magnetically attract their Ideal Relationship.

The Status Concert Series

Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1614 3rd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203

SOL SVVR EMPIRE Presents: The Status Concert Series. Harbody Shard, Brezzy Monroe, Redd Richie, and SG Hawk perfomring live!

Class of 2010 - Thompson High School 10ish Year Reunion

Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 2200 1st Avenue North, ##100, Birmingham, AL 35203

It's time to celebrate the 10 year (well, really 11) reunion of the best class to walk out of Thompson High School... One Oh Baby, One Oh!

Birmingham Bulletin

Birmingham Bulletin

Birmingham, AL
With Birmingham Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

