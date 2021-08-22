Live events on the horizon in Bakersfield

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) Live events are coming to Bakersfield.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bakersfield area:

Monster Bash Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 1200 Truxtun Avenue, #STE 100, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Join us in celebrating unity and pride in spooky way. While also participating in inclusion with your local favorite Drag queens, bands, & L

Spooky Nail Art Night Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 2901 F street, Suite B, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Come join Rayna and fellow nail techs for a spooky evening of guided nail art, snacks, and other fun surprises!

How To Improve Your Memory - Bakersfield Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Bakersfield, CA 93301

Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Intro to Hard Wax Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 2901 F street, Suite B, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Start your journey with Berodin by learning ALL the basics with our core instructor, Maddie!

Advanced Wax Class Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 2901 F street, Suite B, Bakersfield, CA 93301

This is the advanced course in your waxing journey with Berodin!