Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

Live events on the horizon in Bakersfield

Posted by 
Bakersfield Today
Bakersfield Today
 5 days ago

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) Live events are coming to Bakersfield.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bakersfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gumAv_0bZVgycE00

Monster Bash

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 1200 Truxtun Avenue, #STE 100, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Join us in celebrating unity and pride in spooky way. While also participating in inclusion with your local favorite Drag queens, bands, & L

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tac9u_0bZVgycE00

Spooky Nail Art Night

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 2901 F street, Suite B, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Come join Rayna and fellow nail techs for a spooky evening of guided nail art, snacks, and other fun surprises!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1toHtg_0bZVgycE00

How To Improve Your Memory - Bakersfield

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Bakersfield, CA 93301

Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGomr_0bZVgycE00

Intro to Hard Wax

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 2901 F street, Suite B, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Start your journey with Berodin by learning ALL the basics with our core instructor, Maddie!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AzoEu_0bZVgycE00

Advanced Wax Class

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 2901 F street, Suite B, Bakersfield, CA 93301

This is the advanced course in your waxing journey with Berodin!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bakersfield Today

Bakersfield Today

Bakersfield, CA
521
Followers
402
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bakersfield Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Nail Art#Sun Nov 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
WorldCNN

The latest on the Kabul airport attack

About 6,800 people evacuated from Kabul over 24-hour stretch. Evacuations continue from Kabul in the waning days of the US mission in Afghanistan, with approximately 6,800 people evacuated from the country from 3 a.m. ET Friday to 3 a.m. ET Saturday, according to a White House official. Those evacuations were...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy