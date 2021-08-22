Cancel
Memphis, TN

Memphis calendar: Events coming up

Memphis Bulletin
 5 days ago

(MEMPHIS, TN) Memphis has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Memphis area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eNGhO_0bZVgwqm00

Cigars & Beer Festival

Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 250 Peabody Place, #105, Memphis, TN 38103

The Cigars & Beer Festival was created out of a passion to showcase the finest cigars that can be paired with national & local beer brands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uEyar_0bZVgwqm00

Two Sides To Every Story Poetry Experience

Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 37 Cooper Street, Memphis, TN 38103

We all make wrong turns, but this poetry event will show you the lessons learned through the eyes of two poets who almost lost their lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pbhKL_0bZVgwqm00

2021 Lit Gala

Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 629 Monroe Ave, Memphis, TN 38103

The 2021 Lit Gala is a formal, unique, litty situation you don't want to miss! Special performances, music & vibes by Shon Tezzy, & more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3psyKM_0bZVgwqm00

Memphis - Friendsgiving Trivia Pub Crawl - $15,000+ IN PRIZES!

Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 125 North Main Street, Memphis, TN 38103

OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! FRIENDSGIVING TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Free Lanyard, Free Koozie, Free Cup, & Free Wristband

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRFLA_0bZVgwqm00

Pop-Up Picnic in the Park Couple Date Night+ 5 Love Languages (Self-Guided)

Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: West Butler Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103

Memphis Pop-Up Picnic in the Park Couple Date Night+5 Love Languages (Self-Guided) Watch sunset with fun digital activities over picnic!

Memphis Bulletin

Memphis, TN
With Memphis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

