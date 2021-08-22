Memphis calendar: Events coming up

(MEMPHIS, TN) Memphis has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Memphis area:

Cigars & Beer Festival Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 250 Peabody Place, #105, Memphis, TN 38103

The Cigars & Beer Festival was created out of a passion to showcase the finest cigars that can be paired with national & local beer brands.

Two Sides To Every Story Poetry Experience Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 37 Cooper Street, Memphis, TN 38103

We all make wrong turns, but this poetry event will show you the lessons learned through the eyes of two poets who almost lost their lives.

2021 Lit Gala Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 629 Monroe Ave, Memphis, TN 38103

The 2021 Lit Gala is a formal, unique, litty situation you don't want to miss! Special performances, music & vibes by Shon Tezzy, & more!

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 125 North Main Street, Memphis, TN 38103

OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! FRIENDSGIVING TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Free Lanyard, Free Koozie, Free Cup, & Free Wristband

Pop-Up Picnic in the Park Couple Date Night+ 5 Love Languages (Self-Guided) Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: West Butler Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103

Memphis Pop-Up Picnic in the Park Couple Date Night+5 Love Languages (Self-Guided) Watch sunset with fun digital activities over picnic!