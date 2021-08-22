Omaha events calendar

Cancel
(OMAHA, NE) Live events are coming to Omaha.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Omaha:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ek1pX_0bZVgtCb00

Sunday Sessions - 37 Years

Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1715 Izard Street, Omaha, NE 68102

A power acoustic band, doing 60’s and 70’s music, as well as originals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R0BHX_0bZVgtCb00

IXL Live - Omaha, NE (Oct. 19)

Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1615 Howard St, Omaha, NE 68102

IXL Live brings a wealth of strategies and insights straight to you—all in one fun and convenient half-day session!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CkZGr_0bZVgtCb00

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl - Omaha

Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 1205 Harney Street, Omaha, NE 68102

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Craw! - Don't Miss The Biggest Crawl Of The Year!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25WgVx_0bZVgtCb00

Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show Omaha, NE

Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1616 Dodge Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Join our interactive murder mystery show where everyone is a suspect, including you! Tickets include a 4 course meal, cash bar, & prizes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FetN9_0bZVgtCb00

The Garden

Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 729 North 14th Street, Omaha, NE 68102

The Garden will bring Vada Vada to Slowdown on May 9.

