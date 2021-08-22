Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Coming soon: Colorado Springs events

Posted by 
Colorado Springs News Watch
Colorado Springs News Watch
 5 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) Colorado Springs is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Colorado Springs area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=419saU_0bZVgqYQ00

2021 CO ACC Heart Failure Summit

Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Address: 1 Lake Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

HF Summit 2021 by Colorado Chapter of the American College of Cardiology

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0od5CE_0bZVgqYQ00

Converge Lecture: Chloe Benjamin

Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 09:00 PM

Address: 2755 Janitell Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Chloe Benjamin is the author of The Immortalists, a New York Times bestseller, and The Anatomy of Dreams.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06kT5R_0bZVgqYQ00

Monday Sound Bath Meditation at Venetucci Ranch Barn

Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 5210 U.S. 85, Colorado Springs, CO 80911

Monday Sound Bath Meditations at Venetucci Ranch Barn with Rich, and Dr. Cija Ebeling, Ph.D. of E2MindPower.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QA1lZ_0bZVgqYQ00

DisasterCon 2022

Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 2886 S Circle Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

DisasterCon is for individuals and organizations to network together to prepare for Disasters and Storm Chasing.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs, CO
380
Followers
398
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

With Colorado Springs News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Standup Comedy#Hf#New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
WorldCNN

The latest on the Kabul airport attack

About 6,800 people evacuated from Kabul over 24-hour stretch. Evacuations continue from Kabul in the waning days of the US mission in Afghanistan, with approximately 6,800 people evacuated from the country from 3 a.m. ET Friday to 3 a.m. ET Saturday, according to a White House official. Those evacuations were...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy