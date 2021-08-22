Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Buffalo Post
Buffalo Post
 5 days ago

(BUFFALO, NY) Live events are lining up on the Buffalo calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Buffalo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o6NKD_0bZVgjcZ00

Valley Maker with Tenci, Tough Old Bird

Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 341 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14202

Valley Maker live in the 9th Ward with Tough Old Bird

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oPhte_0bZVgjcZ00

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-BNY

Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Buffalo, NY 14201

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZcnAD_0bZVgjcZ00

At Last, Dr. Reveals The Secrets to Long Term Weight Loss!-Buffalo

Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Buffalo, NY 14201

Discover “The Six Elements” to Safely and Permanently Lose Weight Without Spending Hours In The Gym Or Giving Up Your Favorite food!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KdWpr_0bZVgjcZ00

Buffalo's Favorite Daughters by Carriage- Allentown

Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 370 Virginia Street, Buffalo, NY 14201

Ticket for 4 people The story of the Badass Buffalo Babes involved in politics, art, the stage and literature via horse drawn carriage. 1hr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FZo0L_0bZVgjcZ00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Buffalo, Buffalo, NY 14201

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

