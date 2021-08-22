Buffalo calendar: What's coming up
(BUFFALO, NY) Live events are lining up on the Buffalo calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Buffalo:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 341 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14202
Valley Maker live in the 9th Ward with Tough Old Bird
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: Virtual via Zoom, Buffalo, NY 14201
Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Buffalo, NY 14201
Discover “The Six Elements” to Safely and Permanently Lose Weight Without Spending Hours In The Gym Or Giving Up Your Favorite food!!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 370 Virginia Street, Buffalo, NY 14201
Ticket for 4 people The story of the Badass Buffalo Babes involved in politics, art, the stage and literature via horse drawn carriage. 1hr
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: Buffalo, Buffalo, NY 14201
This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.
