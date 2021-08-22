Buffalo calendar: What's coming up

(BUFFALO, NY) Live events are lining up on the Buffalo calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Buffalo:

Valley Maker with Tenci, Tough Old Bird Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 341 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14202

Valley Maker live in the 9th Ward with Tough Old Bird

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-BNY Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Buffalo, NY 14201

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

At Last, Dr. Reveals The Secrets to Long Term Weight Loss!-Buffalo Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Buffalo, NY 14201

Discover “The Six Elements” to Safely and Permanently Lose Weight Without Spending Hours In The Gym Or Giving Up Your Favorite food!!

Buffalo's Favorite Daughters by Carriage- Allentown Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 370 Virginia Street, Buffalo, NY 14201

Ticket for 4 people The story of the Badass Buffalo Babes involved in politics, art, the stage and literature via horse drawn carriage. 1hr

Yoga with Coach Pegah Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Buffalo, Buffalo, NY 14201

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.