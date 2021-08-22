Live events Milwaukee — what’s coming up

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Live events are coming to Milwaukee.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Milwaukee:

HashtagMKE Social: Networking (Sep 23) Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 125 East Juneau Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202

You're invited to network with local content creators and social media enthusiasts for free in downtown Milwaukee!

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure-Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 941 East Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Turn Milwaukee into a giant game board with this fun scavenger hunt adventure. Combine the excitement of the Amazing Race with a two and a half-hour city tour. Guided from any smart phone, teams make their way among well-known and overlooked gems of the city, solving clues and completing challenges while learning local history. Start when you want and play at your pace. Price is per team, not per person. Find details and Redeem your ticket as a Prepaid Code online at www.UrbanAdventureQuest.com

Woman2Woman Conference 2021 - Driven From Within Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 139 East Kilbourn Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Woman2Woman is a two-day retreat designated to cater to every woman.

Law and Order: Nursery Rhyme Unit 2021 Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1925 East Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, WI 53202

TBEY Arts Center presents Law and Order: Nursery Rhyme Unit

Entrepreneurs Organization Workshop: Strategy Day Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Address: 309 N Water St #430, Milwaukee, WI 53202

EO Accelerator Program: To empower entrepreneurs with the tools, community and accountability to aggressively grow and master their business