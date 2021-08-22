Kurt Angle Reveals He Turned Down Two UFC Contracts
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle claims he turned down two offers from the UFC. Angle is renowned for his work in the pro wrestling industry. After winning a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 1996 Summer Olympics, Angle made the transition to “sports entertainment.” He went on to have a storied career in WWE before leaving the company in 2006 to work for TNA Wrestling. Angle returned to the WWE in 2017 and wrapped up his in-ring career in 2019.www.mmanews.com
Comments / 1