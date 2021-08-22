Kurt Angle Reveals He Turned Down Two UFC Contracts

Jake Paul as well as his brother, Logan Paul, are both known for their antics that get the most views, clicks, and interactions online. Jake and Logan both are some of the biggest trolls that have ever taken the social media world by storm. That may not always be a bad thing though as that’s what makes the money. Jake just released a bombshell of a statement that might actually land him in some hot water and maybe even bring a hit to the face as he just started pointing fingers at those in the UFC….Conor McGregor ‘Ripped Off’ After Chris Jericho Match.