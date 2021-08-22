Albuquerque events coming soon

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) Live events are coming to Albuquerque.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Albuquerque area:

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 1901 University Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Inheritance Convergence is a unique gathering of a diverse group of women from all across New Mexico and the neighboring states.

OSEES Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 407 Central Ave. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Osees return to Sister for another night of boundary blasting psychedelic rock'n'roll.

The Black Angels Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 407 Central Ave. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Psych rock legends The Black Angels take to the Sister stage with support from L.A. Witch.

ASAP PREACH Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 415 Central Avenue Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87102

ASAP PREACH, YUNG TAT THE PRINCE, ZEB GANG AND MORE WILL BE PERFORMING IN ABQ NM SEPT 26TH. ALL AGE EVENT

The Crystal Method Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:30 PM

Address: 407 Central Ave. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Electronic Dance Music pioneers The Crystal Method return to Albuquerque for a night of absolute freedom pumping through a wall of 18" subs.