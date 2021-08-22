Live events coming up in Oklahoma City

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Live events are coming to Oklahoma City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oklahoma City area:

The Good Sip Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 609 West Sheridan Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

An indoor/outdoor happy hour fundraiser for Good Shepherd Clinic. Live music, wine, beer, food, raffles, a wine-pull, & lots of fun!

Pipes & Pints with the Angry Scotsman Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 704 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Join us on Thursday, August 26 for Pipes & Pints in partnership with the Angry Scotsman Brewery.

Understanding your Soul’s Blueprint to Amplify Clarity + Passion Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:45 PM

Address: 200 North Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

ONLINE EVENT!! Learn how to harness the power of Reiki and change your life!

12x12 Art Fundraiser 2021 Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 609 W Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

The annual 12×12 Art Fundraiser features 175 Oklahoma artists in painting, sculpture, photography, jewelry, ceramics, and more!

Bites and Brews Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 609 West Sheridan Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Please join us for an evening of Bites, Brews, and Awareness in memory of Jennifer Claire Hawkins and her battle against Cervical Cancer