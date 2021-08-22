Cancel
Tampa, FL

Coming soon: Tampa events

(TAMPA, FL) Tampa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tampa:

Bar Method Class - December 16th

Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Address: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602

The Bar Method Studio and Armature Works have teamed up to present a high intensity, low impact full body workout focused on toning & more.

Multicultural Family Day

Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1710 N Highland Ave, Tampa, FL 33602

A free event for the entire family with live multicultural entertainment, food trucks, vendors and much more.

Wellness at the Wharf, Sparkman Wharf and Bella Prana Yoga

Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL 33602

Wellness at the Wharf presented by Sparkman Wharf and Bella Prana Yoga and Meditation

Yappy Hour - Sponsored by Tito's - Hosted by Chasing Freedom

Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 601 South Harbour Island Boulevard, ##107, Tampa, FL 33602

Join Chasing Freedom at American Social for Yappy Hour Hosted by Tito's Handmade Vodka!

Tampa New Year's Eve Party Countdown - NYElectric 2022

Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 10:30 PM

Address: 510 Water St, Tampa, FL 33602

Tampa Bay's #1 Destination New Year's Eve Party w/ Premium Open Bar at the all new JW Marriott 's largest ballroom on Water Street.

