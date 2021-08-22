Cancel
Louisville, KY

Louisville calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Louisville Daily
Louisville Daily
 5 days ago

(LOUISVILLE, KY) Live events are lining up on the Louisville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Louisville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLelQ_0bZVgUKY00

80s & 90s ROCK THE BELLE CRUISE PART 2 FEATURING DJ KAOS AND DJ ROB MAC

Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 401 West River Road, Louisville, KY 40202

80s & 90s OLD SCHOOL ROCK THE BELLE CRUISE FEATURING DJ KAOS AND DJ ROB MAC - PART 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVdD0_0bZVgUKY00

Behind-the-Scenes Tour of Peerless Distillery for 2021 ADI Conference

Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 221 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40202

This is a private VIP Tour of Peerless Distillery for the 2021 ADI Conference in Louisville KY. (Only 20 tickets available for this date!)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LDzQv_0bZVgUKY00

LOUISVILLE, KY: A Wizard's Christmas Dinner & Marketplace WEDNESDAY 5:30PM

Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Address: 625 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40202

A Wizard's Christmas invites you to attend its annual holiday event, with an upcoming look into the new North American Wizarding School.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MPxmw_0bZVgUKY00

Color Me KD 2021

Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1301 River Road, Louisville, KY 40202

You have an incredible opportunity to make a lasting impact on America’s future by standing with Kappa Delta Sorority to promote the well-b

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A7W16_0bZVgUKY00

CASAblanca

Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 625 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40202

Enjoy a casino night to support CASA of the River Region and the vulnerable children they serve.



With Louisville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.


#4th Street#Christmas#Live Events#Dj#Peerless Distillery#North American#Kappa Delta Sorority#Casa
