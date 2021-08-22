Louisville calendar: Events coming up

(LOUISVILLE, KY) Live events are lining up on the Louisville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Louisville area:

80s & 90s ROCK THE BELLE CRUISE PART 2 FEATURING DJ KAOS AND DJ ROB MAC Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 401 West River Road, Louisville, KY 40202

80s & 90s OLD SCHOOL ROCK THE BELLE CRUISE FEATURING DJ KAOS AND DJ ROB MAC - PART 2

Behind-the-Scenes Tour of Peerless Distillery for 2021 ADI Conference Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 221 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40202

This is a private VIP Tour of Peerless Distillery for the 2021 ADI Conference in Louisville KY. (Only 20 tickets available for this date!)

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Address: 625 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40202

A Wizard's Christmas invites you to attend its annual holiday event, with an upcoming look into the new North American Wizarding School.

Color Me KD 2021 Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1301 River Road, Louisville, KY 40202

You have an incredible opportunity to make a lasting impact on America’s future by standing with Kappa Delta Sorority to promote the well-b

CASAblanca Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 625 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40202

Enjoy a casino night to support CASA of the River Region and the vulnerable children they serve.