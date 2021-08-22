Cancel
El Paso, TX

Live events on the horizon in El Paso

El Paso Dispatch
 5 days ago

(EL PASO, TX) El Paso has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the El Paso area:

Downtown Fiesta de Las Luces - August

El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 501 South El Paso Street, El Paso, TX 79901

Downtown Street Event on El Paso Street with Live Music, Vendors and Food Trucks

Emerge middle school church

El Paso, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Church gatherings for 6th to 8th grades, to be taught by Emerge leaders.

INDOOR & OUTDOOR MARKET

El Paso, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

🍉Please join us at our next Sunday market on August 22nd from 10AM-3PM🍉 ✨NEW SUMMER HOURS to beat the heat✨ ❄️Stay COOL inside our INDOOR MARKET❄️ ☀️Enjoy our NEW OUTDOOR AREA☀️ 🎶FEATURING A...

You Sleuth Augmented Reality Detective Experience

El Paso, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

You Sleuth combines the classic detective game of Clue with the augmented reality of Pokemon Go to create a brand new game experience!

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month Vigil

El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: El Paso, TX 79901

Join NAMI El Paso and the El Paso VA to remember those we have lost to suicide, and work to bring awareness to prevention.

With El Paso Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

