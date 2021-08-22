Live events on the horizon in El Paso

(EL PASO, TX) El Paso has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the El Paso area:

Downtown Fiesta de Las Luces - August El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 501 South El Paso Street, El Paso, TX 79901

Downtown Street Event on El Paso Street with Live Music, Vendors and Food Trucks

Emerge middle school church El Paso, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Church gatherings for 6th to 8th grades, to be taught by Emerge leaders.

INDOOR & OUTDOOR MARKET El Paso, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

🍉Please join us at our next Sunday market on August 22nd from 10AM-3PM🍉 ✨NEW SUMMER HOURS to beat the heat✨ ❄️Stay COOL inside our INDOOR MARKET❄️ ☀️Enjoy our NEW OUTDOOR AREA☀️ 🎶FEATURING A...

You Sleuth Augmented Reality Detective Experience El Paso, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

You Sleuth combines the classic detective game of Clue with the augmented reality of Pokemon Go to create a brand new game experience!

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month Vigil El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: El Paso, TX 79901

Join NAMI El Paso and the El Paso VA to remember those we have lost to suicide, and work to bring awareness to prevention.