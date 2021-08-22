Live events on the horizon in El Paso
(EL PASO, TX) El Paso has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the El Paso area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 501 South El Paso Street, El Paso, TX 79901
Downtown Street Event on El Paso Street with Live Music, Vendors and Food Trucks
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Church gatherings for 6th to 8th grades, to be taught by Emerge leaders.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
🍉Please join us at our next Sunday market on August 22nd from 10AM-3PM🍉 ✨NEW SUMMER HOURS to beat the heat✨ ❄️Stay COOL inside our INDOOR MARKET❄️ ☀️Enjoy our NEW OUTDOOR AREA☀️ 🎶FEATURING A...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
You Sleuth combines the classic detective game of Clue with the augmented reality of Pokemon Go to create a brand new game experience!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: El Paso, TX 79901
Join NAMI El Paso and the El Paso VA to remember those we have lost to suicide, and work to bring awareness to prevention.
