Over Half Of Our Readers Will NOT Pay for Disney Genie+

Recently we’ve seen some HUGE Disney news announced. FastPass+, FASTPASS, and MaxPass will not return to Disney World or Disneyland. A NEW, FREE planning service called Disney Genie is coming soon will help you optimize your time in the parks. But, if you want to skip the standby lines in the parks, you’ll have to purchase one of Disney’s new PAID FastPass-like services — Genie+ or Individual Attraction Selection. It’s a LOT to take in, but the main thing to take away is that if you want to skip the standby lines, you’ll have to pay for it. We asked our readers whether they would do that. Here’s what they said.