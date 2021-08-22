Columbus events calendar

(COLUMBUS, OH) Columbus is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Columbus area:

Youth Aviation Adventure - Aviation Merit Badge - Columbus - Fall 2021 Columbus, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 2160 West Case Road, Columbus, OH 43235

Youth Aviation Adventure (YAA) is a fast paced single day event, held at an airport near you, for ALL kids age 12 to 18. (Scouts BSA members

Cardinal Saxophone Quartet Worthington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 600 High St, Worthington, OH

WUMC hosts it's summer concert on the Lawn series. Bring chairs, blankets, and friends for this fun evening of music! The Cardinal Saxophone Quartet was formed by educator musicians with the...

The Gut-Brain Connection Seminar with Chad & Fadia Kreuzer Columbus, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 201 Hutchinson Avenue, Columbus, OH 43235

Learn the best lifestyle to help combat chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, depression, anxiety, and other lifestyle diseases.

Jimi and The CoolCats Worthington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:55 PM

This Friday August 20th at 8:00 - 12:00 At J&D’s Place outdoor patio Stage “ Jimi and The CoolCats Taking you to the Soul of Rock ‘n’ Roll￼

Group Reiki Healing Experience Worthington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 634 High St suite b, Worthington, OH

Join Rhianna Ramirez for a Group Reiki Healing Experience on Sunday, August 22 from 7-8p. Group Reiki is meant to support you, and your well-being. With the world so full of uncertainty, stress...